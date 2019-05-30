With the threat of rain moving it inside, Delano Union School District’s Pioneer School celebrated the graduation of 122 eighth grade students Thursday evening during ceremonies held in the Cesar E. Chavez High School gymnasium.
The Trailblazer event was the first of four graduations for DUSD’s middle schools.
Pioneer School Principal Anna Wyatt welcomed the gathering, praising the hard work of all the graduates which help lead them to their graduation. Student speakers included Sarah Rodriguez Lopez (eighth grade Student of the Year) and Sara Vargas (one of the Top Five Scholars).
Assistance with the presentation of awards came from Pioneer vice principals Claudia Marin and Micah Wilson, which included the American Legion awards, kindergarten through eighth grade Perfect Attendance awards (presented by the Board of Trustees and Superintendent Rosalina Rivera) and the Dana Clark Scholarship (presented by Central Valley Office Supply).
The Board of Trustees presented the Top 10 Scholar awards, which were accompanied by a board-approved Chromebook computer for each scholar. These scholars were Stephanie Espinoza, Gabriel Nobleza, Sara Vargas, Crystal Huerta, Mariah Mata, Alyssa Cermeno, Kassandra Villa, Areli Martinez, Sarah Rodriguez Lopez and Arturo Narvaez.
Superintendent Rivera congratulated the students on reaching their goals for graduation. Wyatt also announced various awards, competitions and participation in sports and academic teams, at which students stood if they were part of the group being announced.
The middle school teaching staff announced the names of each graduate and members of the Board of Trustees presented the diplomas. The graduating students were congratulated by Rivera, the superintendent’s cabinet and Wyatt.
The processional took the graduates to Chavez’s practice gymnasium for photos with family, friends and relatives.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services for the Delano Union School District.
