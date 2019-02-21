The Region 10 Henry Greve Speech Contest for seventh and eighth grade students was held on Feb. 14 at the La Viña Middle School Lecture Hall.
The students delivered speeches on the topic: What are the advantages and disadvantages of being part of a global community? All of the students delivered exceptional speeches.
Congratulations goes out to eighth grade student Mariah Mata from Pioneer School for her winning performance. Mariah will represent Region 10 at the KCSOS Henry Greve Speech Contest on March 14.
Congratulations to eighth grade student Sara Vargas from Pioneer School for making first runner up and eighth grade student Angelina Duran from Cecil Avenue Math & Science Academy for making second runner up.
A special thanks to the Delano Union School District Board of Trustees and district administration for their continued support and to La Vina Middle School for hosting the Region 10 Henry Greve Speech Contest. Additional thanks to the coaches and judges for their help with the event.
Lea Cantu is a GATE resource teacher with the Delano Union School District.
