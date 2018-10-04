Delano Union School District’s Pioneer School multipurpose room was decorated smartly Thursday, Sept. 20, to honor the newest members of the district’s Hall of Fame during a
dinner and ceremony.
This is the fifth group of inductees honored by the district since 2014. More than 50 people have been named to the Hall of Fame.
The evening was led by master of ceremonies April Gregerson, district assistant superintendent of instructional programs. Hall of Fame committee member Simona Forsythe
presented the invocation and committee member Helen Moreno led the flag salute.
District Superintendent Rosalina Rivera welcomed those in attendance. She stated that inductees were expected to have demonstrated outstanding qualities of citizenship and leadership.
“They also have made significant community contributions and achievements,” Rivera said. “In addition, these individuals may have also made noteworthy contributions to society on a local, state and/or national level.”
Those accepting their own awards were Arthur B. “Art” Armendariz, Max P. Bacerra, Jennie Harris, Teresita “Tess” Santiago and Grace Vallejo. Awards were accepted
posthumously for Ralph Carpenter (by Monte Marshall), Mary Salber (by Helen Caraveo) and M. Dwain Smith (by his son M. Michael Smith). Honorees introduced their families and talked about the honor of receiving the Hall of Fame award.
Members of the Hall of Fame committee include Dr. Robert Aguilar, Helen Calip, Stu Collins, Sal Cruz, Simona Forsythe, Ruben Hill, Helen Moreno, Pearl Rivera and Suzanne Villaruz.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services for Delano Union School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.