The Delano Union School District board of trustees expressed their unanimous support for Proposition 15 during its Oct. 5 meeting.
This proposition would amend the California State Constitution to require commercial and industrial properties to be taxed on their market value rather than their purchase price and would increase funding for K-12 public schools.
District Superintendent Rosalina Rivera expressed, "If passed, Proposition 15 would provide additional resources to allow DUSD to enhance the services that we are currently providing to our students. Our students are both brilliant and talented with bright futures ahead of them, and at DUSD, we are constantly developing innovative ways to increase engagement and provide them meaningful learning opportunities."
"These funds would allow us to take our efforts to the next level," Rivera said.
Delano Unified School District joins State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, the California Teachers Association, California School Employees Association, and districts across the state in supporting this proposition.
