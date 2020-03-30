The Delano Union Elementary School Teachers Association donated $1,000 to Community Connections to buy food essentials for needy families in the community.
On behalf of the association, Darrell Winger, president of the union, delivered the check donation to Delano Union School District Superintendent Rosalina Rivera.
This donation will be used by Community Connections to buy essentials for its food distribution, district officials said.
DUESTA believes very strongly in fostering ties with the community, Winger said. He added the membership takes great pride in the quality education system that is DUSD, and that Delano has supported schools in so many ways.
"We also see how devastating the impact can be on families as businesses shut down and jobs are lost, at least temporarily," Winger said. "Giving this donation is one way we can give back to our community during these trying times."
DUESTA also wants the community to know all members, and all employees of DUSD, are still active in finding ways to provide educational opportunities for students, he said.
"We give a special acknowledgement to food services and related staffs for the meal distributions, and all the people providing day care during this time," Winger added.
District officials applauded the donation.
“The leaders of both employee associations - certificated and classified - have been and continue to be full partners in our efforts to meet the needs of our students and staff at this difficult time,” commented Rivera. “I am grateful for this partnership, which has been forged over many years of collaboration based on integrity and mutual respect.”
Rivera added, “This donation from DUESTA will help us to feed our families, and it shows how much DUESTA and CSEA genuinely care about the Delano community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.