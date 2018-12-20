For more than 700 Delano, Earlimart and Richgrove families, their holiday season will be a lot merrier thanks to Delano’s Toys for Tots program.
The event was made possible by sponsors like Wonderful, which chipped in about $40,000 toward the 8,000 to 10,0000 items purchased by Toys for Tots, said Alex Grijalva, who organized and started the program in Delano about 25 years ago.
According to Adriana Salinas, who has worked with Grijalva since the beginning, the Delano group began as an offshoot of the Bakersfield chapter. This year, the group will have its own offshoot in McFarland, where toys were similarly passed out Sunday morning at the Browning Avenue STEAM Academy.
Families lined the sidewalk around Memorial Park early Saturday morning, after having been pre-screened by the Department of Human Services, as well as Delano area schools, Salinas said.
Santa Claus welcomed the crowd, with a “Merry Christmas,” then letting in the first few families into the Memorial Park Exhibition Hall.
A DJ played Christmas music to help get everyone in the mood, including the scores of volunteers who scurried around the building, selecting multiple toys per family and placing them in a huge, clear plastic bag.
Marine Sgt. Andrew Powell, a 2008 Cesar Chavez High graduate, was dressed in uniform, while his wife, Gina Powell, was dressed as Santa’s elf. The couple has been married for two years and has been together for 8 ½, noted Powell, who pulled his giant bulldog, Hercules, by leash for an impromptu photo with his wife and Santa.
Also on hand to volunteer was Jesse Madrigal, a neighbor and friend of Grijalva.
“They were getting toys yesterday and I wasn’t doing anything today, so I said, ‘Let’s go,’” Madrigal said.
Ana Sanchez and Consuelo Marquez both left the event with huge smiles and even bigger bags of toys for their children.
“This is our first time and it is really amazing,” Sanchez said.
The women were heading to the store to get wrapping supplies to put those toys under their Christmas trees, Marquez said.
Volunteer Ginda Adkins, who works for the Delano Chamber of Commerce, said they began separating the toys into huge boxes based on ages and gender. Adkins, herself, loaded up her vehicle to “hand deliver” toys to a woman and her small children who walked to the event, then realized she couldn’t carry all those toys herself.
“We started this with 25 families 25 years ago,” Alex Grijalva said. “That has grown to at least 700 families this year.”
And this year, the group is planning a Sunday “distribution for 200 families, with about 600 kids,” he said.
Also donating was the Delano Chamber, Aviator Casino and many other local businesses, Grijalva said.
“If we have toys leftover, we will give some to local churches,” he said. “And maybe a few hundred to Earlimart residents.”
Gene Garaygordobil is a longtime journalist, Delano resident and editor of DelanoNow.com. He can be reached at 661-586-4469 or GeneG@DelanoNow.com.
