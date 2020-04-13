The city of Delano will place safety banners throughout the community to remind residents to take precautions during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
"We will be placing banners throughout the city," Delano City Manager Maribel Reyna said, "as we prepare for some of the hardest weeks ahead."
In addition, city officials have asked both school districts, Delano Union School District and the Delano Joint Union School District, to join in the effort, Reyna said.
"They will receive an additional six banners each to place at their school sites," she added.
In all, there will be 19 banners placed strategically throughout the city.
Banners will be placed at the following Delano right-of-way locations: County Line Road and Albany Street; Delano Police Department headquarters; High Street and Cecil Avenue; Main Street and 11th Avenue; Vallarta Market at Main Street and 9th Avenue; the Ellington Center; and Albany Street and 11th Avenue
"We hope to provide an awareness that not only educates our residents, but also strongly encourages them to follow the CDC and federal recommendations," the city manager said. "We don’t want any other Delano families to suffer a loss. We also want to encourage our residents to stay strong during this time and let them know we as the city care."
"Stay home. Stay well. Stay strong."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.