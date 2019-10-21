Taking on the Monache Marauders in an attempt to secure their first win of the season, the Delano Tigers failed to do so, but the game still provided entertainment for the returning alumni and the community alike.
And with the Marauders' record standing at 1-6, the game definitely seemed winnable for the Tigers.
Delano received the ball to start the game, but quickly turned it over on downs. Monache would do the same, and the two teams would trade possession back and forth throughout the first quarter.
However, as soon as the second quarter began, Monache scored on a 25-yard quarterback scramble, giving the Marauders a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.
However, on the next possession, Delano answered back, driving down the field to score on a scramble as well, coming from junior quarterback Fernando Nunez.
The rest of the first half displayed both teams trade possessions until it hit halftime with the score tied 7-7.
Heading to the second half, it began to look like the Tigers could obtain their first potential win.
The opening second-half drive for the Marauders lead to a touchdown, but Delano would respond with one of its own, again coming from Nunez.
This would be the last time the Tigers were in the game, however, with Monache scoring three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to Delano’s one.
The final score stood at 35-21, with a great outing by the Tigers not being enough to get their first win.
Delano currently stands at a 0-7 record heading into their final two games of the season.
At halftime, homecoming royalty included veteran three-year varsity player Christopher Permejo and partner Analya Hernandez taking home the crowns.
