As wrestling season begins to come to a close at Delano High, the Tiger seniors seem prepared to go out with a bang.
The team hosted Tulare Western for its senior night matchup and showed off a competitive performance despite losing on points.
The team wrestled a total of seven matches during the meet and won four of them off of pins. Three of which came from seniors on their senior night.
The most dominating win came from senior and four-year wrestler Pablo Alonso, who competes at the 195-pound level.
Alonso battled through a round of competitive wrestling and would pin his opponent early in the second round after slamming his opponent down in the “head-and-arm” technique.
With the win, Alonso would improve to 16-4 on the year, with multiple high-placing spots in tournaments.
As for the team as a whole, it seems that those who do win, do so in dominating fashion. And with this kind of success, Delano’s wrestling program seems to be rebuilding in all aspects.
With the EYL meet and postseason approaching, the team looks to deliver on winning to set the tone for Delano High School as a whole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.