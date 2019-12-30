As the year 2019 comes to a close, basketball in Delano’s local high schools is just heating up.
With all four teams hitting the 10-game mark and two of the four completing 15 games, the season is halfway through. So far Delano’s basketball programs are headed to league play with momentum from a great first half.
The Cesar Chavez High Titans currently sit at a record of 8-2 with wins over Clovis High and Monache High. The team is lead by senior guard Adan Arredondo, a three-year varsity player who has already reached 1,000 career varsity points. Arredondo’s scoring has decreased slightly in his senior campaign, but his seven assists per game help the Titans facilitate scoring from other players and has boosted Chavez to a great start to the 2019-2020 season.
The Delano High School Tigers are off to one of their best starts in years. The team currently sits at 12-4 on the year, and their current win total is the most wins in the past four seasons. Their success has a large part to do with new transfer student Jerrick Alestre. The senior guard leads the Tigers in both scoring and assists and is the primary ball handler for the team. As they head into East Yosemite League play, the Tigers are set to compete in the fierce EYL.
The Robert F. Kennedy Thunderbirds have not shared the same amount of success as their counterparts. The team is currently 2-12 but does have wins over Mission Oak and North Salinas. Despite the Thunderbirds lacking wins, they seem to have the toughest pre-league schedule, taking on teams from Southern California and places such as Tulare and Visalia. The high level of competition may be a good thing for the Thunderbirds as they head into South Sequoia League play.
Wonderful College Prep Academy is the final Delano team competing in basketball. The Wolves hold a record of 10-7 at this point of the season and have wins over Madera South and Frazier Mountain. Despite having losses to Delano High and McFarland, Wonderful looks set to compete in a smaller league comprised of teams such as Farmersville and Kings Christian High.
With the season at a mid-point and four very capable high schools, Delano is set to enjoy basketball for the next couple of months spanning from league play — and well into the postseason.
