To celebrate their 39th year in existence, the Delano Stallions Junior Varsity/Varsity teams, along with its PeeWee program, will have 10 free football camps that started on March 18 to April 17.
Camps will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Cecil Park.
The Stallions program is open to all youth ages 6-15 in Delano and surrounding communities and area.
For more information, call (661) 778-7155.
The Stallions Varsity team ended last season with a 11-2 record and a spot in the 2018 Sequoia Youth League championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.