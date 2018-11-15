The Delano Senior Stallions football team has risen back to prominence in Delano.
The Pop Warner team is headed to the Sequoia Youth League championship for the first time in several years.
And the team’s success is due to a program turnaround led by a new varsity coaching staff, headlined by father-son duo Sal and Cameron Dimas. With a new-age football philosophy, they have transformed the team into a young run-pass-option offense that is much more creative than the traditional playbook.
This offense is headlined by eighth-grade starting quarterback Chuy Tinoco, eighth-grade receiver Bryan Garcia and a huge seventh-grade power running back in Adrian Ochoa. This prolific bunch has led the team to a 9-1 regular season record and two straight playoff wins against the Earlimart Tigers and the Porterville Renegades.
This last win against the Renegades was one of the closest battles the team has been in. The game coming down to the final seconds, where the Stallions would make a game-winning tackle as time expired to seal their ticket to the SYL championship.
The league championship game will be held at Cesar Chavez High School next Saturday and will showcase the Delano Stallions taking on the West Yosemite Ducks of Visalia.
The game is set for 5 p.m. but could be moved because of poor field conditions. Check with the league’s Facebook page to be aware of a possible change.
