The Delano community welcomes a new free source for all things sports.
The online sports media presence known as Delano Sports Media now has its own website — Delanosportsmedia.com.
The website is an extension of the long-standing, online news source DelanoNow.com, and it focuses solely on athletics in the city of Delano.
Created by DelanoNow sports editor Aidan Joshua Garaygordobil, the website is an attempt to reach a younger demographic of sports fans by doing so through newer platforms such as social media, podcasting and the internet as the primary source of information.
“I’ve had Delano Sports Media around awhile, mainly as a profile on Instagram," said Garaygordobil. "But when quarantine began, I noticed the profile began growing, so I created profiles on Twitter and Facebook as well. After about two months of growth I figured creating my own website was the next logical step.”
With the next generation of news readers coming into their own as adults, Garaygordobil hopes to make a connection early on.
He also stressed the importance of Delano Sports Media focusing on the positive aspects of players' performances, and to stray away from giving his opinion without statistics to back it.
“I feel that the most popular sports commentary platforms are all negative and opinion-heavy," Garaygordobil said. "I want the players in this community to be positive with themselves and one another. So I’d much rather put time and effort into showcasing player highlights instead of hating on them at their low-points.”
Delanosportsmedia.com comes at an odd time for sports-related content, with a decision by the CIF on the upcoming fall sports season still pending later this month. Despite this, Garaygordobil plans on creating content with the help of local athletes, reaching out to them personally to gauge their thoughts and opinions about the current sports landscape.
As the summer progresses, he hopes to release more sports-related content for all Delano viewers. But as any upcoming events are in COVID-19-related purgatory, Garaygordobil is trying his best to keep Delano citizens updated through Delanosportsmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.