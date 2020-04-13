Sports coverage in the Delano and McFarland area is going digital: DelanoSportsMedia is incorporating the strong online presences of Delano athletes into a more interactive local sports experience.
Hosted by The Record's Aidan Joshua Garaygordobil, his page focuses on appealing to local sports fans directly with live interviews of local athletes and even the incorporation of a podcast for a local audience to listen to.
The page is launching a podcast show called Delano Sports Podcast and the first episode is set to debut April 20. It will be available through YouTube, Spotify and iTunes podcast.
The podcast comes at a time where a majority of the population is at home for the foreseeable future. The profile will utilize Instagram’s Live feature to conduct interviews with local athletes.
So far six interviews have been conducted in the past two weeks, with the athletes all being graduating seniors headed to continue their respective sports in college. The profile has scheduled times for each interview, with two occurring both Friday and Saturday night, starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m.
The profile hopes to begin highlighting the up-and-coming athletes in the area, and having those athletes discuss their goals for the upcoming season.
As for what the profile hopes to accomplish, Garaygordobil said, “I want to create a sports medium that appeals to kids. If you take a look at the biggest sport media brands, they have a huge social media presence, with graphics videos and interactive posts for fans. I feel that we lack that at the local level, especially in the Delano-McFarland area.”
For those unable to watch the interviews live, Delanonow.com will be posting them on its Facebook profile. The website will also be posting the Delano Sports Podcast as well.
