A Delano man who was fatally shot earlier this week has been identified.
Santos Zeferino Perfecto, 49, was found in the 700 block of Freemont Street and taken to Delano Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:16 a.m. New Year's Day, according to coroner's officials.
Delano police are investigating.
