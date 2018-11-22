The Delano Senior Stallions football team fell short in the Sequoia Youth League championship game, 36-6, to the West Yosemite Ducks of Visalia.
The Stallions ended their comeback season 11-2, with their only losses coming to the Ducks, which ended the season 13-0. Senior Stallion running back Bryan Garcia scored the Stallions’ lone touchdown in the second half.
Last week, the Stallions defeated the Porterville Renegades in the semifinals, 24-20.
During the first round of playoffs, Delano faced the Earlimart Tigers and won 13-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.