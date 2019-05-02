A handful of high school girls throughout Delano participated in the Distinguish Young Women competition Saturday at Delano High School.
Megan Reyna was selected to represent Delano at the state program this summer. She also earned the Scholastic Achievement and Panel Interview awards.
Alina Iem and Jessica Chavez were named first and second alternates, respectively.
Iem also won in the talent and fitness awards, while Chavez earned the self-expression award. The spirit category winner was Valeria Fajardo.
Distinguished Young Women is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments, according to its website.
