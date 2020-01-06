Delano's handcrafted International Community, Working Together sign was struck and damaged by an alleged drunk driver early Dec. 29, 2019, police officials said on Jan. 2.
The wooden sign, held up by two custom rock pillars, suffered more than $8,000 damage, Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said. The sign sits just south of the intersection of High Street and Cecil Avenue.
At about 2 a.m. Dec. 29, a black vehicle hit the sign, officer Pete Mendoza said. The crash took out one of the rock pillars. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, Nevarez said.
City Council member Joe Aguirre said the handmade sign was donated to the city of Delano by local farming family, the Pandols.
"This is a unfortunate situation for this beautiful city monument, and the history is even more telling," Aguirre said. "Hopefully, the skill crafted design can be restored to its original state so that generations can enjoy the rich historical value and meaning."
Roman Dowling, Delano's city engineer and public works director, said, "I'm sure we'll repair it back to it's original glory. But it'll take a few days to sort out the cost and options."
