The Delano hospital’s new name – Adventist Health Delano – has received approval from federal agencies, the hospital’s president, David Butler, announced Wednesday, Aug. 9.
As a result, signs and other materials will begin changing at the hospital, which has been serving the community since 1974.
“While the name is changing, the community will continue to receive that personal care that a hometown hospital provides,” Butler said. “With Adventist Health owning and operating the medical center and its clinics, the community has gained the expertise and resources of a large healthcare system that has received national recognition for excellence.”
Previous Delano hospital leaders cited Adventist Health’s commitment to quality and community when they selected the system as the hospital’s new owners. Adventist Health medical centers in Bakersfield, Hanford and Reedley were among about 120 hospitals nationally to earn Top Hospital accolades for care quality and safety from The Leapfrog Group, a national hospital watchdog organization, in recent years. In addition, Adventist Health hospitals in Los Angeles and Hawaii earned the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for excellence.
The 156-bed Delano hospital, along with its three clinics and other services, joined Adventist Health on Jan. 1 after receiving California attorney general approval, and employees received training about the system’s heritage, mission and values in January. As part of the transition agreement, Adventist Health agreed to build a new birth center at the hospital and expand the number of clinics serving the area.
“We are honored to care for the people of Delano and the surrounding area, and we look forward to serving our community for generations to come,” Butler said.
About Adventist Health Delano
Adventist Health Delano is a full-service community hospital serving 10 rural Central California towns with a commitment to providing an exceptional patient experience. With a total of 156 beds, the not-for-profit hospital offers an intensive care unit, a long-term care unit, a medical surgical unit, a dedicated surgical pavilion and an obstetrics/gynecology unit. The hospital also provides care through three rural health clinics in Delano and Wasco, an outpatient pavilion and a retail pharmacy, among other locations.
About Adventist Health
Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Its compassionate and talented team of 37,000 includes associates, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Together, it is transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing. For more information, visit www.adventisthealth.org.
