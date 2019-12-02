Thousands of Delano residents are expected to turn out Friday for the annual Delano Christmas Parade.
This year, the city will include a Christmas Fair prior to the parade. Additionally, the parade will be Friday night, instead of the usual weeknight.
City of Delano, YK America/Grapevine Villa Apartment and Positive Directions Inc. are sponsoring the 90-minute parade starting at 6 p.m. It will head north along Main Street, starting at 9th Avenue.
The Christmas Fair at City Hall will include Santa at City Hall for fun for the entire family.
That would include the annual Christmas Tree lighting, pictures with Santa and vendors. Free hot chocolate, cookies with City Council and city staff and a puppet show will also be available.
For more information on how to get involved, contact the the Delano Chamber of Commerce at (661) 725-2518.
Last year, there were 67 parade entries, which included school marching bands, local churchgoers, car/truck/bicycle clubs and state Assemblyman Rudy Salas and Kern County District 4 Supervisor David Couch. Also in the parade were Delano City Council members Joe Aguirre, Liz Morris, Grace Vallejo and Joe Alindajao.
Of course, the guest of honor, Santa Claus, ended the parade.
