Delano residents had more to deal with than mid-term elections on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
It was the official, soft opening of the Delano Golf Course. The course had been closed since last June, when its previous operator, Monterey Golf Management Group, ended its agreement with the city.
The Delano City Council voted unanimously on Oct. 1 to allow the Delano Management Group LLC to operate the nine-hole municipal course.
The group’s agreement with the city is set to last for five years.
About 50 people came out to golf and take part in some barbecued tri-tip, links and marinated chicken, said City Council member Joe Aguirre, who attended.
Also on hand was Delano City Manager Maribel Reyna and Police Chief Robert Nevarez, said Merlin Sorbito, who leads the local group operating the course.
Five new golf carts were delivered Thursday, with another five being assembled for the Delano course in the next few weeks.
About 30 golfers were playing the course on Saturday morning and many were impressed with the way it played.
“It’s an 800 percent improvement,” said golfer Teresa Vasquez, who owns a body shop in Delano.
Since taking over last month, the group has met frequently with local golfers to get their take on what changes they want to see and find out what prompted them to stop coming previously.
The course has about 30 to 40 different golfers who play more than once a month and about 15 to 20 golfers who play more than once a week.
As part of the latest deal, the city of Delano will maintain the actual golf course, including cutting the greens and fairways.
Delano Golf Management Group is ponying up about $120,000, with the city putting in up to $50,000 in reimbursements, to get the course back in shape. That includes current equipment.
A main focus of the group will be to develop new golfers, including youth and teen players.
Nevarez would like to partner with the group to administer a golfing program for troubled youth.
“The goal is to teach young men and women about the game, focusing on honesty, integrity and etiquette — key elements of golf,” Nevarez said.
The group will also be working with Delano Joint Union High School District and its golf teams to play their matches and practice here in Delano.
Junior golf is a huge priority for us, Sorbito said. The group plans multiple junior golf clinics.
City officials also pointed out that golfers from nearby communities, such as McFarland and Wasco, will also have the opportunity to use the course.
Before signing with Delano Golf Management Group, several other groups had shown interest in managing the golf course. But in the end, the group was the last one in the mix.
Gene Garaygordobil is a longtime journalist, Delano resident and editor of DelanoNow.com. He can be reached at 661-586-4469 or GeneG@DelanoNow.com.
