Delano's Relay for Life event scheduled for April 18 and 19 at Delano High School has been postponed to a later date due to coronavirus concerns.
"As we continue to manage through the current COVID-19 situation, it is important we all remain calm," said Cyndie Davila, senior manager of community development for the American Cancer Society, West Region. "We must make informed and practical decisions that keep our constituents safe with minimal disruption to our events and work."
"We know that cancer does not stop, so it is our responsibility to continue to fuel our mission during this challenging time – cancer patients and their families are counting on us.
"Our staff and volunteer committee has proactively assessed the situation and we have made the decision to postpone the Relay For Life of Delano event in our community until a later date that is still being determined.
"We have made this decision to ensure the safety and welfare of all our participants at this time but look forward to an even better event in the near future. All participants will receive details soon and are invited to support our event just as enthusiastically as they are now."
On Feb. 8, Delano's Relay had its annual Survivors Social. The event also honors caregivers, because without them, there would be no survivors.
This is Delano Relay for Life's 20th year in the community.
