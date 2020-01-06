Adventist Health’s Delano Regional Medical Center had a first for the 2020s.
Matthew Cauthron, director of business development, marketing and community relations, said the hospital welcomed its first baby — Giovanni Corrales — of 2020 at 12:19 p.m. Jan. 1.
Baby boy Corrales, weighing 10 pounds and 5 ounces, was born to Gladys and German Corrales of Wasco.
