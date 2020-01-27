At the last Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting, members approved an agreement with Delano Regional Medical Center to extend the term for designation as a Level IV Pediatric Receiving Center for an additional three years through Dec. 6, 2022.
The goal of the designation is to transport injured and ill children to the hospital facilities that are most capable and willing to care for them. The hospital has gone through an extensive process to achieve and maintain a higher standard of care for pediatric patients.
Some of the commitments include:
- Alignment with a tertiary care hospital (Level 1) for the coordination of care and transfer, if necessary, of pediatric patients requiring specialty care not available in the county
- Promptly available, through tele-medic if necessary, access to pediatric specialists in the county
- Promptly available, through telemedicine if necessary, access to pediatric specialist and sub-specialists such as pediatric intensivist, pediatric trained physician and registered nurses in the emergency department at all times
- Pediatric-sized equipment available to the emergency department at all times
- Transfer agreements with other hospitals to accept critically ill pediatric patients rapidly
- A participation in the county-wide Pediatric Advisory Committee for continuous improvement of care.
Upcoming testing date for KCSO Explorers
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking young people ages 14 1/2 to 21 to join KCSO Explorer Post No. 519.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post is designed to provide an insight into the world of law enforcement, whether the participant chooses law enforcement as a career. Explorers provide a valuable resource to the community with volunteer hours, and prepare youth for a possible career in law enforcement.
For more information, call KCSO Volunteer Services at (661) 392-6066. This could be the decision of a lifetime.
Explorers volunteer at several sheriff’s office functions and community related functions such as:
- Patrol Kern County
- Fair competitions
- Parades
- Physical training academy
- Rodeos Christmas baskets
Membership:
- Must be between ages 14 ½ and 21
- No outstanding warrants and no felony record
- Must be enrolled in school with a minimum grade point average of 2.0, maintain at least a C average in all classes.
- Must contribute at least 12 hours a month to meetings and events
Applicants will be called in for a general knowledge exam. If they pass, they will attend an oral interview. Applicants who successfully complete the application process will be invited to become probationary explorers
During the probationary period, the new recruit will learn basic law enforcement functions, pass a radio codes, policy/procedure and penal code test.
