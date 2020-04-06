At a recent Kern County Board of Supervisor's meeting, members approved an agreement for almost $100,000 increase in funding for enhancements to the recovery station in Delano.
This new agreement will increase funding by $98,000 for enhancements to the recovery station, for a total not to exceed $5.6 million for the term of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021. This agreement is funded by the Innovation and Capital Facilities and Technology components of the Mental Health Service Act funds.
District 4 Supervisor David Couch was also instrumental in getting Delano’s new recovery station, soon to be opened along the 800 block of Main Street.
"Our Delano Recovery Station operator is working with a contractor to complete some tenant improvements to the site on Main Street," said Ana Olvera, Behavioral Health and Recovery System administrator with Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.
"We’ve heard that things are going well, and we expect that they will be completed in late spring," Olvera said. "We don’t have a specific launch date."
Now, when Delano police have a publicly intoxicated or under the influence of drugs suspect, or someone with mental concerns having a public crisis, officers can check them into the recovery station instead of taking them to Lerdo Jail for the night, officials explained.
The facility will hold up to six beds and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. An expected average stay is between eight to 10 hours.
The reason this second location will be in Delano is a credit to Couch and Bill Walker, director of Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services. Both wanted to make sure that the second recovery station in Kern County would be in Kern County’s second largest city, Delano, officials said.
Delano city officials call it a blessing for the Delano Police Department, and it will be a blessing for some of those in Delano who are in need of recovery after a drug, alcohol or mental health experience that has placed these individuals in a publicly “compromised” position.
Rather than taking individuals down to Bakersfield and put them in jail for the night for public intoxication, the Recovery Station will allow individuals a chance to “sober-up” safely, receive necessities, then be evaluated for mental health and/or substance use services that could be the key first steps in actual recovery.
“We should keep in mind that many homeless persons have an underlying substance abuse addiction that must be addressed first in order to make a real, sustained difference,” Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said. “This program targets precisely that issue. An additional benefit is that officers now have a facility in town to which they can take habitually intoxicated persons. This eliminates an extended drive to Bakersfield, which previously took officers out of service.”
The first Bakersfield Recovery Station is expected to open this spring also.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.