Members of the Delano community are reaching out to the Kern County Homeless Center to connect the homeless population in the city to services that could help them.
Supervisor David Couch’s office is facilitating the outreach efforts.
Delano city officials estimate that around 75 homeless individuals live in the city. Whereas the homeless in Bakersfield can go to nearby locations to receive services like housing and food, it’s not always as easy for those in areas elsewhere in Kern County.
“You get these outlying areas and they are not always close to the information,” said Sal Moretti, district director for Couch’s office, who is helping organize the effort. “We are trying to connect folks to the services that are available.”
Three meetings between city officials, the Homeless Collaborative, Couch’s office and those who wish to help out have taken place in Delano to date.
The ultimate goal of the meetings will be to educate those who help the homeless in Delano on things like rapid housing vouchers and what it would take for Delano to have a homeless shelter of its own.
