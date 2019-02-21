The 69th annual Music Memorial concert is planned for 6:30 p.m Feb. 28 at the Delano High School auditorium. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The suggested donation for the event is $2 for youth under age 12 and $5 for adults.
The top six students selected through the Music Memorial auditions will perform along with the choirs of Delano, Cesar E. Chavez, and Robert F. Kennedy high schools.
About 150 youngsters grades six through high school will take part. Certificate of merit winners will be honored but not perform.
About 50 students of the Delano High School Future Farmers of America were in attendance Feb. 12 at the World Ag Expo in Tulare.
Student participants took part in brief interviews with people of the agriculture industry.
Instructor Ernesto Marcial is preparing agriculture mechanics students and instructor Rachelle Reames is preparing a meat judging team, both for competitions at Chico State on March 9.
The ag mechanics students who are preparing for the competition are Armando Fernandez, Noel Ayon, and Adrian Navarro. The meat judging students are Ethan Carrillo, Isaiah Carrillo, Emily Villegas, Jasmin Garcia, Cassandra Cabellos and Iroel Ambriz.
Agriculture students from DHS also attended a Feb. 1-2 leadership conference with four sophomores at the “Made for Excellence” section and four juniors at the “Advanced Leadership Academy.”
Several events have been scheduled for the Feb. 18-22 National FFA Week. Lunch period activities have been arranged to promote the FFA. FFA members one morning are preparing a staff breakfast and during lunch sponsor a “Kiss a Steer” fundraiser.
Delano High FFA on Feb. 20 was to host the annual Ag Bash competition among FFA chapters from Delano, McFarland, Wasco, Shafter, and Taft. Each school had at least 25 competitors at the competition.
Events included welding, mechanics, “nailed it,” baking sale, obstacle relay race and two teacher trivia competitions.
Two past members of Delano FFA, both graduates of Delano High in 2016, have won the American FFA Degree. Ethan Pobst is working and attending College of the Sequoias in Visalia and Sophia Armendariz is attending Fresno State and working at the college’s Gibson’s Farmers Market.
I was in attendance at Delano’s 55th annual Sports Dinner sponsored by the Delano Youth Foundation, and it was one of the better affairs. As I looked over the list of past speakers, I believe I was there the prior 54 times as well.
Speaker Tony Mendez, who coached Delano High to a section boys soccer title in 2013 and Cesar Chavez High boys soccer to section crowns the past two years, was the evening’s speaker.
Mendez picked up the tab for many of his past Delano and Chavez players to attend, and his wife, Elvia, bought raffle tickets for all of them — about a dozen at $5 each.
Mendez recounted his successes in coaching and said it was because “of the grace of God.” More important than the wins and championships, he said, have been the many special relationships.
“I feel special and honored, and my belief is that I am there to serve the students, schools, and community.”
He recounted how he worked in the fields with his parents as a youngster, learning a good work ethic and how hard someone has to work to be a success. He played soccer at his Delano High alma mater, and then had opportunities to coach at both local high schools
Sal Dimas, who has six sons and has been coaching for 14 years, in both youth football and baseball, was revealed as the “Person of the Year.”
Brian and Monica Franks received a special award related to their work with the Earlimart Youth Foundation, which spread from football into baseball, soccer and cheerleading and helps well over 150 youth each year.
The crowd of nearly 150 included many people from the community who attend annually as well as first-timers.
One of the crowd regulars, Robert F. Kennedy head football coach Mario Millan, The Californian’s Coach of the Year, and his wife attended and brought along two All-Area football selections from their section championship team, Ivan Garza, who is committed to Sacramento State, and Tyreak Walker.
When I stopped by the Elks Club dinner site earlier in the day, I got to see Foundation director and dinner organizer David Turnipseed with Flavio Nunez, Richard Torrez and others — Jerry Schlitz came later — preparing the delicious steak dinner which ranks probably at the top of the meals I have had at the dinner.
Flavio, later in the evening, said that Bobby Hernandez, near a corner of the Elks event room, wanted to see me. He thrust a $100 bill into my hands and said give it to the cheerleaders (Delano High cheerleaders for many years have worn their uniforms and been the dinner servers). It’s not the first time that I have seen Bobby (recently named to the Charter class in baseball for Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame) call me over and hand me a big bill to put in the cheerleading treasury.
Proceeds from the dinner, expected to be over $7,000 (before expenses) plus $25 annual Youth Foundation memberships, provide funds that offer two scholarships at each of the local public high schools plus financial aid to summer sports teams and cheerleaders at each of the high schools as well as to local youth programs such as football and baseball.
The public may still mail $25 membership checks to Delano Youth Foundation, PO Box 135, Delano, CA 93216.
Brian Franks at the Sports Dinner handed me results of the annual Elks Hoop Shoot, for which he is the chairman. Representing Lodge No. 1761 and headed to the district level of competition are Cornello Martinez, 8-9 boys with five of 25 shots on target; Angelina Duran, 8-9 girls shooting 10 of 25; Julian Quintero, 10-11 boys with 11 of 25 on target; Emily Lopez, 10-11 girls, hitting eigth of 25; Saul Mendivil, 12-13 boys, rimming 19 of 25; and Sarah Lopez, 12-13 girls, sinking 22 of 25.
The local recreation department has dropped youth basketball leagues because of the lack of participants.
In a recent column I requested from “Santa” a summit at which high school and elementary school and recreation department leaders planned out winter “break” activities that would promote sports for youth.
I recently spoke with a basketball official who told me that Porterville has a junior basketball program that instructs youth with leagues of third and fourth grade students — boys and girls — as well as fifth-sixth and seventh-eighth leagues. I was familiar with the league since my two grandsons and one granddaughter all took part in the program.
I suggested in my column some clinics, pickup games, competitive games and maybe down the road some leagues for basketball.
Nothing has been done in Delano to better prepare its youth for basketball or any other sport, but in the last Record, I learned that such basketball instruction is planned in McFarland under the leadership of the high school. Again Delano falls behind.
For Delano’s April 13 Relay for Life, business sponsorships are as low as $10 with a business card placed in the event program. Others wishing to invest more can have their names added to event T-shirts and banners as well as the program for event day. Prospective sponsors can contact Glenda Muldrow, 661-370-7586.
Families, church groups and businesses wanting to form a team may register online at Delano CA Relay for Life or attend a team captains meeting 6 p.m. March 12 at Delano Regional Medical Center in the scarlet room. Persons may contact Rosa Lugo at 661-370-7586.
Individuals wishing to donate items for a Relay yard sale March 2 may also call Glenda.
Cesar Chavez had individual wrestling champions in Division III — Jimmy Macias (120) and Anthony Bartolome (126).
Cesar Chavez basketball boys finished as South Sequoia League varsity champions and entered the playoffs at home against Tehachapi.
Delano High’s search for a new head football coach was expected to be resolved by the close of January. But the top candidate for the spot as rumored may back out because of an offer from Dinuba High School, I have been told by a source. Dinuba has an excellent sports program and enrollment somewhere around 2,000 and competes in a Sequoia division while Delano High has about 1,300 students and is competing in the Yosemite large schools division. Dinuba has one high school and Delano has three. It seems to me that Dinuba has more to offer.
Melissa Aguilera and Pablo Alonso were Queen and King of Delano High’s annual Winter Homecoming.
-------------
Angie Najera, who lives somewhere on 7th Avenue — I also live on 7th Avenue — sometime this month is celebrating her 100th birthday. I want to thank Dolores Tray for leaving me a message with that information.
Rita Banks has been the freshman or frosh-soph basketball girls’ coach at Delano High for some 35 years, she reports. This season her team posted an 8-2 East Yosemite League record to notch another of many title winning teams for Rita.
One of the community’s recent deaths was that of George Steve Dulcich, whose family immigrated to the United States in 1947 and settled on the family farm near Earlimart. George was a classmate of mine, class of 1954, and I can still see him running the 440 yard dash for the Delano High track team. He was a well known table grape grower in the area.
I also spotted two obituaries in The Californian that shocked me. One was Stanley Anderson, who was a Delano High graduate and played football and his dad, Meryl, was a Pond area farmer and longtime high school board member.
The other was Diana (Holland) Timmons. I recall Diana was an English class student of mine and always a bubbly person and a song leader for Delano High.
