DELANO RAMBLINGS: Youth Foundation's spring luncheon fundrasier set for April 22

A spring luncheon fundraiser is planned Friday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation. The sack lunch meal will be at Delano Elks Lodge #1762, 708 Cecil Ave.
Easter Sunday is the last day for pre-sale as a final count will be given to the Elks on Monday, April 18, at the 5:30 p.m. Youth Foundation meeting.
The $15 fundraiser includes pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, corn coblette, treat and water. Persons may drive through, take out or dine in.
Youth Foundation directors (including me) have tickets or those interested may call or text Ginda Adkins (661-586-2391) or Brenda Perry-Reed (661-203-6560).
For those placing five orders or more to the same location, delivery can be arranged.
To help with the fundraiser, Don Hiett and Sevier’s Auto Supply have both volunteered as major sponsors.
Other sponsors are Lionel and Linda Beyer, BHK Accounting Corporation, C&H Fence and Patio, in memory of Frank Cortez and Anthony Zaninovich, Christopher Caratan, Central Valley Almonds, Stuart and Joan Collins, Supervisor David Couch, Delano City Employees Association, Delano Golf Management Group, Elite Ag Labor Services Inc. and Empire Ag Transport Inc.
Other sponsors are Fastrip on Cecil Avenue Store No. 35-797, Greg’s Petroleum Services Inc., Gerald Gruver, Kiwanis Club of Delano, the Millan Family, Pandol Bros. Inc., Matthew Pandol, the Reed Family, the Saunders family, Joe and Mary Serna, Serrano’s Furniture, Twiford Farms Inc. and John P. Zaninovich.
Treasurer Brenda Perry-Reed at the last meeting reported the number of sponsors from last year is “up” but memberships are “down.” A $25 membership check may still be mailed to the Delano Youth Foundation, P.O. Box 135, Delano, CA 93216.
The Youth Foundation is awarding two $500 scholarships at the three local public high schools and one at Valley High. Scholarships and other foundation donations add up to about $9,000 in the community each calendar year.
°°°
The Delano City Council took action on a marketing study regarding cannabis and on regulation of yard sale permits.
At the direction of Mayor Bryan Osorio, the council was to consider a market study regarding the local regulation of cannabis. By a 4-1 vote, with Councilwoman Liz Morris dissenting, the study was approved.
The council approved eliminating fees for yard sale permits for seniors 60 and above. For the general public the cost was reduced from $15 to $10. Reading the proposal at two meetings, adopting an ordinance and having the ordinance published will translate into the entire process probably extending into June.
According to the meeting agenda, there was a resolution of the council declaring there are unmet needs within the city that are reasonable to meet.
In regard to the needs, the council passed a resolution authorizing designated positions to execute actions necessary for obtaining financial assistance provided by the low carbon transit operations and authorizing the utilization of LCTOP funs to offer free and reduced fares for fixed routes and Dial-A-Ride in the amount of $129,248.
Also passed was a resolution by the council approving an application for grant funds from the California Natural Resources Agency Urban Greening Program.
°°°
The board of trustees of the Delano Joint Union High School District has accepted resignations for retirement from Adelaida Ramos, assistant superintendent, and James McConnell, assistant principal-student support at Cesar E. Chavez High School.
The board also listed summer school classes five hours daily, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The first session will be June 13-28 and the second session July 5-20.
Coaches approved were Juan Hernandez, volunteer for boys golf, and David Feliscian, volunteer for varsity baseball, both at Cesar Chavez High.
For Delano High, approved coaches were Ramon Ayon, volunteer for boys golf, and for the 2022-2023 year Juan Gonzales as assistant varsity football and Tony Wright as assistant freshman football.
Approved aides were Nallely Gonzalez, Amparo Alcaraz, Stephanie Tafolla, Giancarlo Montiel and Maria Cisneros. OK'd as a certificated volunteer for the district was Alex Gonzales, who for years directed a highly successful band at Cesar Chavez.
The board gave approval to replacing three district buses that had mileage all above 245,407 miles. The cost was reported at $611,398.44.
°°°
Special awards for winter sports at Delano High School have been reported by Albino Duran, athletic director.
For wrestling, Eric Lopez was chosen varsity most valuable and Izaiah Garcia was the most improved.
In boys basketball, Johnny Vega was most valuable for the varsity team with Mark Ragasa named MVP for underclassmen and Anthony Mojarro the winner of the mojo award.
For JV boys, Angel Gonzalez was most valuable and Juan Lopez the recipient of the mojo award. Roberto Garcia was named most improved for the freshman team and Albert Garcia winner of the mojo award.
For varsity girls basketball, Ashley Almendares was selected the most outstanding contributor, Isabella Alcantar gained the coaches' award, and Leslie Gonzales the most improved. Dezarae Pimentel earned the coaches' award and Samantha Galvan the most improved for frosh-soph girls.
For girls soccer, freshman Mayra Gonzalez was selected MVP with Karoline Quezada the most versatile and Esmeralda Magana the most dependable. Ashley Cermeno was MVP for JV soccer girls with Stephanie Ontiveros gaining the all around player award.
Miguel Lorenzano won the MVP award for varsity boys soccer. Edgar Hinojosa was named most outstanding defensive player and Orlando Reyes the most outstanding offensive player.
Delano JV boys soccer won the East Yosemite League championship. Ivan Vielmas won the MVP award and Lionel Madrigal was named offensive player of the year.
°°°
Two Cesar Chavez High School bandsmen have been selected to the Kern County Honor Band. They are Fernando Sanchez and Santos Maldonado.
Sanchez made the state honor band as a Cecil Avenue School eighth grader and since sixth grade has gained the county band honor each year except one year when no selections took place.
°°°
Julianna Tabian, freshman pitcher for Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Fla., is a 2021 grad of Cesar E. Chavez High. She was chosen as the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference weekly award winner for softball, the first softball player from the university to ever win the award.
She hurled five innings of shutout ball, allowing three hits and fanning 11 in a 19-0 home victory over Voorhees College. The win was the Edward Waters' eighth straight and improved the team's record to 20-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.