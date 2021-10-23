DELANO RAMBLINGS: Youth Foundation fundraiser next week; decision on Christmas parade coming up

The Delano Youth Foundation is sponsoring a sack lunch fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 29, from the parking lot of the Delano Elks Lodge on Cecil Avenue and Glenwood Street.
The $10 lunch including a tri-tip sandwich, salsa, chips, a cookie and bottled water will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased from Youth Foundation directors including Brenda Perry-Reed, 203-6560, and myself, 725-8803.
One of the persons important to the community is Delilah “Dee” Mascarinas, whose retirement celebration was to take place Oct. 16 at The Links at Riverlakes Ranch.
I had previously committed myself to another event so was unable to attend.
Delilah, a student of mine in the school newspaper class at Delano High School, has been active in both Philippine Weekend and Harvest Holidays celebrations in Delano.
She has headed queen shows and parades and most recently for several years has been chairperson of the Delano Philippine Weekend.
Last spring she retired as secretary to the principal at Princeton School, but due to the pandemic at that time was unable to be recognized by family and friends.
Soon after her school position retirement, she had hip surgery and due to complications was sidelined for months, staying at the home of her daughter, Krystal, who organized the retirement event.
Hopefully her retirement will just mean lots more time to aid in organizing community events. Congratulations to a true community leader!!
Checking with the Chamber of Commerce, I learned that by the end of October the Chamber expected to hear from the city of Delano if the downtown Christmas parade event will be allowed to take place the first Tuesday of December as it did take place for many years except last year due to the pandemic.
The parade, if it does take place, will be Delano’s first parade in a long time due to the pandemic. Cinco de Mayo has not had its May parade the past two years, Delano’s Harvest Holidays has had a “caravan” of vehicles but not a parade in 2020 or 2021, and Philippine Weekend has not had a parade or its celebration in either of the listed years.
Bishop Joseph Brennan is slated to be present Sunday, Oct. 31, to help St. Mary’s Catholic Church in its celebration of its 100th year in the community.
The Bishop will preside at an outdoor Mass at 10 a.m. at the St. Mary’s School parking lot, at the corner of 11th Avenue and Randolph Street.
Those attending may be seated outdoors or remain in their vehicles.
Fernando Sanchez, a member of the band, and Julissa Sanchez, a color guard member, were king and queen, respectively, of homecoming at Cesar E. Chavez High School. They are not related.
Fernando as early as middle school was honored as a trumpet player in the state honor band.
For the second year in a row the Delano Police Department, with aid from the city recreation department and Life House Church, is sponsoring a “Trunk or Treat” event for youngsters in conjunction with Halloween.
Vehicles are requested to enter the police department parking lot from the north end of High Street between 7 and 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
Bags of candy will be distributed but only according to the number of youngsters in a vehicle, stressed Officer Rafael Silva, one of the event coordinators.
A great many actions were taken by trustees of the Delano Joint Union High School District at a recent board meeting.
For Cesar Chavez High, coaches approved were Alejandro Maldonado, head varsity girls soccer; Jessica Lepe, head JV girls soccer coach; and William Ruiz, varsity boys basketball assistant and volunteer.
Delano High coaches approved were Aviel Menchaca, head freshman boys basketball; Daniel Bermudez, head JV boys basketball; Jon Martinez, head varsity wrestling; Rita Banks, head freshman girls basketball; Guillermo Rivera, head varsity boys soccer; Pedro Rivera, volunteer assistant varsity boys soccer; Roxanne Salinas, volunteer assistant JV girls basketball; Jodie Fernandez, head JV girls basketball; Ray Valdez, varsity softball assistant; Mary Joe Sanchez, head JV girls soccer; Martin Ramirez, volunteer assistant JV boys soccer; Roberto Sandoval, head JV boys soccer; and Alejandro Nava, head JV wrestling.
At Robert F. Kennedy High, Mardelano Booc was OK'd as head varsity girls tennis coach; Natalie Fragoso, head cheerleader coach; Celeste Carcha, volunteer cheerleading; Jesus Leyva, volunteer varsity basketball boys; Adam Basconcillo, volunteer JV football; Jamal Martinez, assistant JV football; and Mayra Martinez, head JV girls soccer.
The board accepted the resignation of Mansoor Alawgarey, migrant math teacher for the Saturday Academy; approved Amber Marie Harris as special education instructional/physical health care aide at Cesar Chavez; approved Adrian Hernandez as campus security at Delano High; and accepted the resignations of bus driver Leticia Ornelas and due to retirement Anna Janette Wallace, effective Dec. 15.
Approval was given by the board to Elizabeth Ramirez as dual enrollment clerk for the district and a consultant agreement with Cal State University Fresno.
Donations approved were $500 from Wonderful Co. to the Delano High student body, $500 from Valley Strong to Delano High’s scholarship fund, $500 to Robert F. Kennedy’s baseball team, and a donation on behalf of Luz Ramos and Mary Jane Pagala to the Kennedy donation account, both from Wonderful. A $500 donation to the Chavez student body from Wonderful Co. Foundation Inc. was also OK'd.
Herman Rocha was recognized for $1,499 in donation of materials and labor for the Kennedy stadium scoreboard.
The board also ratified an agreement with the city of Delano for school resource officers for the 2021 and 2022 school year.
The board authorized going to bid for tennis court repairs at Cesar Chavez and Robert F. Kennedy high school campuses and phase 4 pavement at Delano High.
Payment of $130 each for ninth through eleventh graders to attend a migrant youth day Oct. 28 at Fresno State was approved. At the education and leadership foundation event, the students will participate in leadership activities to build skills in teamwork, public speaking, networking and emotional intelligence.
The board approved a $1,714,578 grant award to the district’s migrant education program.
