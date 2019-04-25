Nine junior girls from Delano high schools are contestants in the 25th Distinguished Young Women scholarship pageant that will take place Saturday at the Delano High School auditorium.
Candidates and their parents for Delano High girls are Liliana Ojeda, daughter of Jesus and Maria Ojeda; and Tiffany Zamora, daughter of Leandro and Martha Zamora.
Robert F. Kennedy junior girls and their parents are Megan Reyna, daughter of Lionel and Melissa Reyna; Valeria Fajardo, daughter of Jose and Beatriz Fajardo; Jessica Chavez, daughter of Patricia and Victor Chavez; and Emily Flores, daughter of Ariana and Felix Flores.
From Cesar E. Chavez High are Anabelle Herrera, daughter of Yolanda Herrera; and Alina Iem, daughter of Tommy and Gina Iem.
Tickets at $10 in advance or $12 at the door are available from candidates and at the Delano Chamber of Commerce office on High Street.
For the two-hour program, doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.
Nicole Villaruz is co-director for the show with Elizabeth Velasco-Ramirez the program chairperson. Nikka Cabello is the judges’ chair, Suzanne Villaruz in charge of the program book and advertising, and Arleen Villaruz-Gonzales the head mother hen.
Scholarships will be awarded to the winning contestant as well as the first and second alternate. Cash awards will be given to category winners, which are for interview, talent, scholastics, fitness, spirit and self-expression.
Judging is 25 percent on interview and talent, 20 percent on scholastics and 15 percent each on fitness and self-expression.
-----
Cinco de Mayo will be celebrated May 2-5 in Delano. There will be no barbecue or grand marshal this year, but the carnival will continue at Memorial Park.
The carnival will be open Thursday, May 2, from 5 to 9 p.m.; Friday, May 3, from 5 to 11 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5, from 3 to 11 p.m.
The annual fiesta parade will take place Saturday, May 4, starting at 10 a.m. Parade chairperson is Angie Jimenez, 661-543-9929. She will be sending applications to entrants from past years. Other applications are available at the chamber office.
Food and novelty vendors in the local organization booths of the midway may be reserved by contacting Letty Quiddam, booth chairperson, at 661-619-2777.
Carnival pre-sale tickets are also available from Quiddam. She said that pre-sale tickets will be sold at local elementary and high schools and at the chamber.
There is also a need for entertainment that will take place from 3 to 6 p.m., both weekend days in the plazita area of Memorial Park. Dance and musical groups may contact Cinco de Mayo president Bobby Garcia at 661-978-8392.
Parents should contact Allison Cruz, 661-725-0318 and 661-586-9278, in advance regarding Tiny Tot entrants who will be spotlighted on Friday, May 3, at Memorial Park.
-----
The next Chamber of Commerce Street Fair will be a Cinco de Mayo kickoff event today. The chamber may be contacted about booths and sponsorship opportunities by calling 725-2518….
The annual PCN at Delano High School, the “Philippine Cultural Night,” is to take place the evening of Friday, May 3. The event is open to the public.
The program features Delano High and Robert F. Kennedy High members of the United Filipino Organizations of both campuses. Cesar Chavez High holds its own PCN.
Tickets for the event at the Delano High auditorium are $3 pre-sale and $5 at the door. There will be about 50 students from Delano High and 20 from Robert F. Kennedy taking part in the some dozen native dances.
Costumes are a mix of those passed on and new costumes, many of which were purchased in the Philippines recently by a UFO member’s mother, Leah Salon.
UFO officers for Delano High are Samantha Ballesteros, president; Angelyn Usita, vice-president; Fiona Tan, secretary; Daphne Acuna, assistant secretary; Justin Salon, treasurer; Renz Cabrera, assistant treasurer; Zenaida Diana, sergeant of arms; Darius Molina, assistant sergeant of arms; Vanessa Villegas, historian; Aaliya Bonifacio, assistant historian; and Aloha Francisco, advisor.
Amy Abitago is president of UFO at Robert F. Kennedy, assisted by Sanny Abitago, Rayjhay Bueno, Nerilyn Capalac, Gian Beltran, Angelo Cabrilla and Julia Medina.
The show, for which alumnus Crismat Mateo will be the emcee, culminates weekly practices that began in October.
-----
Next meeting of the Delano Homeless Collaborative will take place May 9 at the DADD office at 3 p.m.
-----
The city recreation department is sponsoring a Cheer Camp for ages 4 through 11. The camp will begin May 6 and take place Mondays and Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Community Center on 11th Avenue. Registration fee is $30 to be paid at the center at 925 Ellington St.
-----
The Chavela’s Dancing Angels team from Delano’s Relay for Life earned funds from a March golf tournament at the Delano Public Course.
The 67 players were broken into three- and four-member teams. The winning team, posting a 14 under score as a team, was composed of Jim Salim, Darrell Duran and Raul Castillo.
Longest drive for the day was notched by Ross Perigo with Duran shooting the closest to the pin.
-----
The Kiwanis Club of Delano is co-sponsoring with the city of Delano the Fourth of July “Fireworks Spectacular” which Kiwanis hopes to schedule for Friday, July 5, at the Delano Airport.
Kiwanian Steve Kinsey said the show will start about 9:15 or 9:20 p.m., depending upon the darkness and the wind that evening.
The city is expected to pay about half the cost of the spectacular with Kiwanis seeking donations to cover the remainder of the $13,500 required for the five-minute evening fireworks.
Prime parking at Memorial Park will be handled by youth football. The Kiwanis funds for their annual Easter egg hunt and the fireworks come from club fundraisers.
-----
Several Delano High Future Farmers of America members were honored at the recent South Valley Awards Banquet.
Delano High principal Rene Ayon, Delano High School counselor Susana Salazar, and school district director Paul Chavez all were awarded Star Administration awards.
Three State Degree winners from Delano High were Jasmin Garcia, Ethan Carrillo and Emily Villegas.
Star Greenhand awards went to Manuel Velencia and Cassasndra Ceballos and Star Chapter Farmer awards to Noel Ayon and Armando Fernandez.
-----
From Cathy Hocking, a former yearbook class student of mine, I received a phone call regarding the passing of a longtime Delano resident who touched the lives of many youth during her teaching days.
Inez (Renee Chapman Erickson) Thornton died March 29 in the city of Danville, Kentucky, where her son Jeff resides. She leaves behind Jeff and wife Karen, granddaughters Ashley and Alyssa, a great-grandson, Wendell and a sister, Emmylou Handford of Sacramento.
Thornton, 99, graduated from San Francisco State University and came to the Central Valley and married John James Thornton. He was a principal of many area schools and a local historian. Thornton taught first, second and third grades for many years before her retirement in 1973. Her passions then were oil painting and golf. On the fairways, she logged 15 holes in one and two eagles, which describes the type of golfer she was.
After Jim’s death she left Delano in January 2015 for Danville to be near her son.
-----
Yuritza Ruvalcaba as Queen and Hector Batista as King reigned at the Robert F. Kennedy High School Prom.
-----
About a dozen students from both Cesar E. Chavez and Delano high schools will be attending the state conference of Future Business Leaders of America in Sacramento, which runs today through Sunday.
Chavez has two section officers, secretary Parneet Sahota and treasurer Paola Garcia. The FBLA students will be entering competitions at the state level.
Music and folklorico dancing was presented by Cesar Chavez Educational Pathway students who were supervised by instructor Lorraine Leynes.
The CCHS Dia de la Cultural musical group recently performed at the Nueva Vista School.
-----
The first varsity championship in athletics at Delano High School this school year was registered by the boys’ tennis team which gained its third straight East Yosemite League championship by shaving runner-up Porterville, 5-4, in the next to last match. A victory in the finale vs. Mission Oak would reward coach Marc Gomez and his team with an unbeaten league season and 10-0 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.