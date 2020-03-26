Junior girls who have been practicing for the annual Distinguished Young Women event — previously called Junior Miss — have their fingers crossed that the April 25 event will go on at the Delano High School auditorium.
With concerns of the coronavirus changing daily, there is no way to be sure one way or another.
If the event gets the “go” sign, tickets will become available starting April 4 from participants and committee members.
The show at the Delano High School auditorium would have doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Velasco-Ramirez is the show chair. She is aided by committee members Emma Ancheta, Amie Ancheta, Arleen Villaruz Gonzales, Nicole Villaruz, Liz Morris, Suzanne Villaruz and Aubree Lou Gonzales.
For more information, call (661) 375-7084.
°°°
Delano’s City Council at a recent meeting discussed the water bill situation in Delano as many residents have fallen far behind in payments to the city.
The city was allowing as many as 90 days to pay, but a state bill now allows no more than 60 days.
“We don’t want to shut off people,” said Mayor Liz Morris. She noted that persons may call the city water department to make payment arrangements.
The City Council was also informed that one of Delano’s sister cities, Kalibo, the Philippines, was reaching out to the council for help after a devastating fire and economic loss of a marketplace that gained most of the city’s revenue.
Delano’s council in a gesture of support has donated $1,500 to Kalibo.
°°°
When new Delano High School head football coach Frank Gonzales spoke to prospective players at an early morning zero period gathering, he was able to announce that Delano High had good news for the program.
The CIF, after reviewing steps taken by the Delano High athletic department and administration to deal with the aftermath of an alleged fight in the last quarter of the season’s last game, has revoked the playoff ban and probation originally dealt to the school.
That means Delano High would be eligible to take part in the section playoffs in the fall if the team qualifies.
°°°
The Mexican-American Pioneers of Delano has scheduled its annual fundraiser on Sept. 26 to earn funds for scholarships.
A social will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. with dinner from 6 to 7 p.m. The charge is $40 a person for the event at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church social hall. President Pearl Rivera reports that tickets will go on sale June 1.
°°°
Delano’s Harvest Holidays directors were set to meet yesterday.
Queen show chairperson Maizy Garza is planning to meet at each local high school and in McFarland with interested junior girls who wish to take part in the September show.
Early meetings will allow time for candidates to work on an opening number and individual talents, and gain a sponsor and souvenir program advertisements before the start of school in August.
°°°
The Delano Parks and Recreation Department has flyers advertising several upcoming activities.
Beginning April 6 is a step aerobics program that is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Ellington Community Center on 925 Ellington St. The charge is $3 per class after free promotional classes on April 6 and 8.
For ages 6 through 12, there is a hip hop dance class for $30 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The registration deadline is March 27 for the five-week session unless late enrollment is allowed. Instructor Maizy Garza will teach the class at 200 W. Eleventh Ave. The first class is planned for April 7. A copy of an individual’s birth certificate is required.
The first Movies in the Park program is planned for April 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Cecil Avenue Park, located at 1730 Madison St. “Abominable” will be the first movie presentation. There will be funnel cakes, candy, popcorn, nachos and soft drinks on sale.
Ongoing are free tennis lessons each Saturday at the Jefferson Park courts. Session one, for ages 18 and over, is at 9 a.m.; session two, for ages 13-18, begins at 10 a.m.; and session three, for ages 8 through 13, is at 11 a.m.
The instructor is David Garo, who has 12 years of tennis experience.
°°°
Many area residents may have known of Victoria (Vicky) Zaragoza and Norma Lee Krueger (formerly Hartley), both of whom died recently.
Vicky worked 16 years for Fremont Elementary School and 16 years in McFarland. I knew her late husband, Vincent, and her son, Vincent, was on the Rotary Little League team that I helped coach.
Norma was homecoming queen at Delano High, where I am sure that my friend, Monte Marshall, knew her well. She taught elementary school for more than 30 years.
For all Parks and Recreation Department sponsored activities, contact the department at (661) 721-3335 or at cityofdelano.org to learn if events have been canceled. Other activities in this column are also subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.