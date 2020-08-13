After schools studied the situation and made plans for how to carry out the opening of school this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom stepped up in mid-July and made the decision for them.
As was expected, distance learning will be the approach in local schools, at least for the first semester with a first quarter change an option for the high school district.
The California Scholastic Federation also announced July 20 as expected that high school athletics will not take place this fall.
The CIF proposal is that fall sports begin in January, but that is highly unlikely since the winter season is likely to be even more fierce for the coronavirus than it has been during the spring and summer.
We will see!!!
°°°
Aug. 6 was to be an important day indeed for Delano police sergeant Mario Nunez. He was to celebrate his 50th birthday that day and also to retire from the Delano Police Department.
A big birthday/retirement party was in the works, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, all has been canceled.
Not only has Nunez served 25 years in the department, but he has contributed greatly to the community. He has been seen at numerous school athletic events, has directed the Delano Bengal youth football program, and has coordinated the Delano Explorer Scouts.
Nunez has also been a leader for seeing that all local residents are fed through his efforts with the help of others.
He says he has no plans to leave the community and will continue with all of his “extra” duties. This will be great news for the community for a gentleman who in the past has been honored by the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation and the Chamber of Commerce and this fall will be one of two Grand Marshals for the Delano Harvest Holidays.
The 57 Explorer Scouts have been closed down in activities since the start of the pandemic and will continue to be closed down “until things get back to normal.”
Early on, Nunez recommended to the youth football league that Delano’s participation would be held off until hopefully the 2021 season.
“We hope that we can start our sign-ups during the winter and the conditioning in March and then the summer passing league and the fall 2021 football season.”
Everything, of course, is dependent on the progress made in battling the coronavirus.
Nunez and his Bengal officers and coaches had built the program up to six teams involving about 270 youngsters and four cheerleading squads with another 120 participants.
“We had our sign-ups the past January and February and our early numbers were looking very good.”
Nunez and the Bengal program again operated a Fourth of July fireworks booth which, he said, had unexpected success, selling out. “It was the best in the 15 years we have had the sale,” Nunez added.
In his work area, Nunez said the number of complaints of illegal fireworks during the recent Fourth celebration was the worst he had seen in 20 years. There were at least 20 citations written for illegal fireworks. Many others were given warnings.
I asked Nunez if the fireworks problem was due to entering the country from Mexico or China. He stated that anybody could go to Las Vegas and purchase them off the shelf and bring them home. He also stated that they were being found by ads placed on Facebook by individuals.
°°°
I had not been to a grocery store in Delano on my own — without my daughter going with me once — until recently I tried the “special” period at Smart and Final — for senior citizens Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 6 to 8 a.m. It turned out a good idea because at 6:30 I came across only about five shoppers among the employees stocking shelves. I stocked up enough that I should not need a trip to the grocery store until maybe September.
The only shopper that I recognized was Dorsey Driggs, and I was happy to see that he looked in great physical shape.
Before I get back to the grocery store, I am going to place an order for me and Albino Duran, DHS athletic director, and head to Bakersfield’s Pyrenees Bakery.
°°°
A recent ad in The Californian titled “Celebrating Our Survivors” reported that the Comprehensive Blood and Career Center and Dignity Health were “inspired by our cancer survivors.” It said to read their stories at www.cbccusa.com/stories
There were 11 pictures in the advertisement, including one of Delano’s Joan and Stuart Collins.
°°°
When I placed in Ramblings a suggestion that I needed help in tracking Johnny White, Clim Jackson and Efften Jones as possible speakers for next winter’s Delano Sports Dinner, I received several calls offering help.
One was from Joan Collins, who was going to contact Andrea (formerly Lowry) in hopes of her tracking information about Clim Jackson, who had kept in touch with the late Mrs. Janet Lowry.
Another was from Monique Fortson, a former school newspaper student of mine, who said she was related to White.
Another call came from Nolan Shaffer of Bakersfield. He and Delano Olympian Lon Spurrier flip-flopped semesters as student body president and vice-president at Delano High in the 1949-1950 school year. Shaffer went on to play football at College of the Sequoias, taught and coached at Delano High, then was a counselor at Hanford High, and when Cal State Bakersfield opened its doors, he was the assistant registrar to another Delanoan, Homer Montalvo.
°°°
In the Bakersfield Californian back in July was an obituary for Blas Rivera. I really did not know about him, but I believe it was many years back that I learned about him from another Earlimart native who has entered the grape industry — Joe Campbell who manages Delano Farms.
I think Rivera played guard for the Delano Tiger football team in high school. Specific information on him came from the obituary.
It said he passed away June 17 after a second battle with cancer. He was born in the San Fernando Valley but grew up in Earlimart, working in the cotton fields as a young boy “He worked hard and saved through high school, met the love of his life and future business partner, Linda, and married in 1967.”
With a wife and two boys, after high school he worked for the USDA and was eventually sent to Coachella Valley and while inspecting there he received an offer from table grape growing pioneer Duke Wilson to manage his vineyards. The writeup said he and his wife took a chance, packed up the family in a travel trailer, and moved to the Coachella Valley.
“After a few years he purchased small acreage in Mecca, his first vineyard, found a passion and loved the challenge of learning the intricacies of grape-growing from mentor Toro Kitahara, and developed techniques to clean, cultivate, and care for crops that had never occurred before.”
The writeup stated that residents in Coachella Valley probably recall the giant grape picker sculpture that Rivera commissioned for his cold storage and the vineyards lined with hundreds of rocks forming beautiful walls. “A longtime supporter of Coachella Valley charities, he focused largely on educating youth about the grape industry and entrepreneurship.”
Said his children, “Dad had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone in need.”
He is survived by sons Chad and Ryan, a grandfather to three, and a brother to Eloy Rivera. His wife, Linda, preceded him in death.
°°°
A person whom I knew well passed away recently and I was in shock. It was Sandi Eskew, who had been an instructional aide at Delano High School. As I subbed in the classroom, I could see that she had the respect of students who could speak with her about help or how to use the computer to gain the information they needed. She would move from student to student to provide whatever help was needed.
Mrs. Eskew for years was a director of Delano Harvest Holidays and also gave her support to the Relay for Life.
°°°
From a friend I learned that Mrs. Wiley — neither my friend nor I was sure if her first name was Elizabeth or not — had passed away within the last couple of months. Years ago when her husband was alive, he was well known by seemingly everybody in town. She was in the background, it seemed, but together they raised several children who left their mark at Delano High School.
I knew Mrs. Wiley’s daughter, Ann, a student in my freshman English class, and later saw her often with her husband Don Chandler when he brought championship Tulare Western basketball teams to Delano, and then when he was part of the campus security/discipline at Chavez and Kennedy high schools, producing championship hoop teams at both schools, and most recently at Delano where he also worked in discipline and coached golf.
The Wileys’ son Alford played three sports at DHS and was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame for football. Son Marlin (Poncho) Wiley starred in basketball, and I believe the late Lee Lowry, his varsity coach, considered “Poncho” as the best player he ever coached.
Daughter Irene was famous on campus for her singing voice and later worked at the local hospital but died far too soon. Her son was a student in an English class of mine.
Other children for whom I do not recall their names were also active on the DHS campus.
Mrs. Wiley and her husband are recognized mostly for parenting such great students and citizens.
