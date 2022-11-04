DELANO RAMBLINGS: Veterans Parade honors 105-year-old World War II veteran

DELANO — Dominic Logrecco, a 105-year-old World War II veteran, will be the grand marshal and near the front of Delano’s first-ever Veterans Parade on Saturday. Let’s be present on the parade route from 8th Avenue to 13th Avenue on Main Street or 8th to 13th on Jefferson Street to give him a big round of applause!
Entries were to be checked in by 8:30 a.m. and in place by 9:45 for the 10 a.m. start of the parade.
Entries are to emphasize honoring veterans, military, or first responders. If anyone reads this early and has a question, Joe Alindajao, committee chairman, may be contacted at 661-301-5200.
I almost forgot that before the parade there will be ceremonies at City Hall starting at 9 a.m. The national anthem will be sung and a welcome will be delivered before those presenting and viewing will rush off to their parade locations.
Delano’s Harvest Holidays celebration ended Oct. 8 with a big sigh of relief from directors who culminated nearly nine months of planning and meeting.
At an Oct. 24 directors’ meeting, the organization wrapped up final expenses with passage of approval for paying the final bills.
Treasurer Barbara Mejia gave a financial report that showed Harvest had finished the festival with a good reserve of money. Of the money in the checking account, directors voted to place a large amount in a special account to cover all scholarships that were offered in the King/Queen show. They will be distributed when candidates show their start of education in a college or tech school.
Directors also tossed out ideas on how to streamline or improve various festival activities. Final discussion of what changes might be made and consideration of the next grand marshal and festival theme will be put off until January.
Oct. 6-8, Friday through Sunday of 2023, was chosen as dates of next fall’s fete.
Thrown out as ideas were altering the starting time of the Grand Parade, possibly moving the barbecue and pop-up events to Cecil Avenue Park, including Queen/King candidates and Tiny Tots performing at the barbecue, allowing some food vendors,, renting storage space, and not having candidates sell barbecue tickets to lighten their burden.
I also learned that I owed a big apology to Octavio Magana. He has been very active in the King/Queen scholarship program of the festival as well as other festival activities. He has also been active in Delano’s Relay for Life and is the new “lead” person for the Relay in Delano. My apology is because I have been writing about him using the wrong last name. Old age is my only excuse for writing the wrong name!!
The next meeting of directors is set for the second Monday of November.
Two city dedication events were scheduled earlier this week.
On Nov. 2 was the dedication of Larry Morris Park on Calle Morris near the Maya theater. I treasure Morris as a past personal friend, and he served on the Delano City Council and as president of the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation and in many areas of service before losing his battle with cancer.
Nov. 3 the Pioneer School gym was to be dedicated in the name of Hubert Rabanal. He was a cancer victim in late spring.
Rabanal served for many years on the board of trustees of the Delano Union School District. He was a graduate of Delano High School, where he starred in basketball and baseball. He became the first Delano High graduate to play basketball at Cal State Bakersfield.
Hubert was a former member of the Delano Youth Foundation, for many years officiated basketball, was involved in many community events, and was honored as grand marshal of Delano’s Philippine Weekend.
Just recently it was announced that he would be one of former Delano High athletes to be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame of Delano High in June of 2023.
For Sunday, Nov. 6, we all should enjoy waking up an hour later.
That is because Daylight Saving Time ends that morning. So turn your clocks back an hour before you go to bed Saturday, Nov. 5.
There appear to be reservoirs being dug (I think that’s the correct word) east of Cesar E. Chavez High School.
I mentioned it to my daughter’s family from Porterville and my son-in-law, Jim Carson, said that many communities were doing the same to somehow help put water back into the ground when it rains.
I would appreciate if the city could put the plan in layman’s language so that I and others could understand and then place the information inside the city water bill. I think all the citizens would appreciate learning about the plan and about the city’s forward-looking approach to attacking the drought conditions.
Participants in the second annual St. Mary’s Catholic Church fundraising golf tournament are to tee off Saturday morning at the Delano Public Golf Course.
There were to be 18 teams teeing off in the event.
McFarland High School honored its Homecoming royal court plus Mr. and Miss Cougar.
Cesar Rivera was the senior King and Yaritza Hernandez the Queen. Other nominees for King were Miguel Zepeda, Juan Villareal, Monico Urquizo and Jorge Munoz while Queen nominees were Olivia Samaniego, Mikayla Ayon, Michele Hernandez and Samantha Rico.
Representing juniors were princess Mervin Arbitrario and prince Henry Perezchica. Sophomores were Nathalie Diaz and Samuel Sandoval and freshmen Leila Garza and Jeremiah Guerra.
Miss Cougar from the teaching staff was Mrs. Lauren Cella, a five-year staff member who teaches history and journalism. She advises The Cougar Times.
Amador Ayon, a 28-year staff member, was named Mr. Cougar. He teaches history and coaches boys cross country and track and field and is involved in numerous other campus activities.
Staffers were selected as excellent representatives of the staff in their vision and values for McFarland High School.
The above were honored at the McFarland and Delano football game Oct. 21 at the Bakersfield College stadium Homecoming site.
All members of the student body were involved in voting for those who were selected.
