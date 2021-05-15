DELANO RAMBLINGS: Upcoming Olympics sparks memories of '56 games in Melbourne

Christopher Anfoso, a teacher at Robert F. Kennedy High School, has been nominated as Teacher of the Year for the Delano Joint Union High School District.
Anfoso has taught in the district for seven years and instructs in special education and mathematics. He also volunteers in coaching the school wrestling team.
°°°
The high school board of trustees at its May 11 meeting was to decide how graduation would be conducted at the three public high schools in Delano.
It is expected that some type of in-person graduation will take place, but how many persons on the stadium floor and whether persons will be allowed in the stands were to be resolved by the board on recommendation of the superintendent.
°°°
The summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, remind of Delano’s sending two athletes to the 1956 Games in Melbourne, Australia. They were Lon Spurrier and Leamon King.
Spurrier, a 1950 graduate of DHS, became a world record holder for 880 yards in 1955. King, to be reported upon in a future Ramblings column, tied world 100-yard and 100-meter records in his running days. Both have since passed.
Spurrier and classmate Nolan Shaffer (who resides in Bakersfield), both three-sport DHS athletes, traded student body offices their senior year, as was school custom. Spurrier was first semester student body president and Shaffer the vice-president, with the pair reversing offices the second semester.
In football, Spurrier was the star running back and in basketball the starting center. Realizing when baseball season came that he was the “fourth” outfielder behind returning starters, he decided to compete in track to get in shape for football at University of California, Berkeley, the next fall.
Under DHS track coach Dan Della, Spurrier wanted to run the 100, but when eighth grader Leamon King crossed the street from Cecil Avenue School, King beat Spurrier and other Delano runners. Della then suggested to Spurrier that he move up to 220 and longer distances. At the end of the season Spurrier placed sixth in the state meet 440. During the spring he had set a school 180-yard low hurdles record and also competed in the 220 and long jump.
Spurrier and his teammates set five new school records in the spring of 1950 when the track team won all three divisions in the county semi-finals.
Upon arrival at Cal, Bear track coach Brutus Hamilton snatched Spurrier and told him there would be no football in his future.
At Cal, Spurrier won numerous conference and national titles. He anchored one-mile and two-mile relay teams in 1951, a national record in the latter, and also ran to wins for 880 yards or 800 meters at Randall Island, N.Y.; Eugene, Ore.; and was third at 800 in Berkeley. He placed fifth in the 800 during the 1952 Olympic Trials in Los Angeles. He won the 880 at Stanford in 1953 and was fifth in the 880 at Lincoln, Neb.
Spurrier’s senior year of 1954 he captained the Bear track team. He anchored the two-mile relay team, breaking existing world and university records, received the J. Gimbel Medal for excellence in athletics, was Big C Society president, earned the Warden Order of the Golden Bear, received the Walter Christie Award for outstanding track athlete, and was chosen to the National Team for a European tour. Later he would for several years as president of the university’s alumni organization.
In 1955 Spurrier won gold in the 800-meter Pan American Games trials in Los Angeles and recorded the fifth fastest time in American track history. He won first with the 1600-meter relay team in the Pan American Games in Mexico City.
On March 26, 1955, Spurrier set a new world record of 1:47.5 for 880 yards. The 22-year-old broke the former record held by USA’s Mal Whitfield and Denmark’s Gunner Nielsen.
The city of Delano hosted a “Lon Spurrier Day” on April 25, 1955, in a Delano downtown parade. He and fellow Delano Olympian Leamon King were Grand Marshals of Delano’s Harvest Holidays parade Oct. 6, 1956.
At the 1956 Olympics, Spurrier, one of three USA runners qualifying to compete in the 800 meters, was ill before and during the race and managed only sixth place. He did, however, run with the USA 1600 meter relay team in one of the prelims and won a gold medal as the USA won the race in the finals.
Spurrier, who was inducted into the UC Berkeley Hall of Fame and Kern County’s Bob Elias Hall of Fame, joined the United States Air Force under the ROTC program on April 25, 1955, reporting to Lackland Air Force Base for his first military assignment. After completion of flight training, 2nd Lieutenant Spurrier served as a single engine jet pilot until his separation from the military in 1958.
He returned after the Olympics to marry his college sweetheart, Ida, in 1956. They had two children, Dana and Randall.
Spurrier began a career in the business world, starting in 1960 as account executive for Kidder Peabody and Co. Inc. in New York. For seven years he developed clientele in institutional and retail areas. He returned to California in 1978 and worked 10 years for several major firms. In 1978-79 he managed Fidelity Savings & Loan Association in San Francisco, but in 1979 he returned to San Francisco Brokerages to work until retirement.
King, who had strep throat during Olympic Trials and placed only fourth in the 100 meters, qualified only for the relay team but peaked at the Olympics. He beat all three 100 qualifiers in three straight meets when the team reassembled in September. In Australia he ran a then-world-record-tying 9.3 for 100 yards on a grass surface and was acclaimed by many as “King of the Sprinters,” angering Olympic 100 meter champion Bobby Morrow so much that Spurrier said Morrow (his Olympic Village roommate) became so upset that he thrust his fist through a wall of their room.
A Delano City Council resolution pointed out that Delano was the only city in the United States of its size to send two of the 51-member summer Olympics team in 1956. Los Angeles, for example, had one participant.
In December, 2002, Delano American Legion presented to the Delano Union School District a request that Cecil Avenue Middle School athletic facilities be named “Lon Spurrier Athletic Facilities.” The school board approved the suggestion.
At the south end of the Cecil campus are district offices that are directly across the street from where the Spurrier family had lived. All six Spurrier children attended Cecil Avenue School.
