The “Trunk or Treat” drive-through Halloween event for local youngsters will take place Friday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Delano Police Department parking lot.
Traffic should enter going north on High Street. Cones, signs, and officers will be present to maintain traffic control.
Rafael Silva, crime prevention officer for the Delano Police Department, reports that persons must remain in their vehicles as they drive through and must wear masks. Vehicles must follow all traffic laws at the entrance.
One candy bag per child will be distributed, and the department hopes to have 2,000 candy bags to give out to youngsters no older than 18.
Community Action Partnership of Kern County is donating the candy. Delano parks and recreation and Life House Church are taking part in the event.
°°°
The planning committee for the second annual Delano Community Thanksgiving Luncheon met under the chairmanship of Art Armendariz recently at Tony’s Firehouse Grill. The event will be Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Present were Elvia Mendez of DADD, Matt Cauthron of Adventist Health Delano, Claribel Gutierrez of Delano Harvest Holidays and Delano Kiwanis Club, Gilbert Martinez, Jr., Roy Castillo of retired city employees, and Dorsey Driggs of Kiwanis.
One decision the group made was to require that all persons turn at Glenwood Street by Starbuck’s and proceed north toward County Line Road. Persons must stay in their vehicles and will be given bags of the Thanksgiving luncheon and then proceed to County Line Road where they may turn either left or right. Walk-ups will not be allowed, and persons will not be able to eat inside Tony’s Firehouse Grill.
Last year the event served about 600 persons, but this year plans are to prepare 800 meals. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.
Individuals, organizations or businesses wishing to donate to the event may leave checks or cash for "Delano Community Alliance” with alliance treasurer Linda Hinojosa or at Tony’s Firehouse Grill. Persons may volunteer or ask questions by calling Armendariz at 586-2001 or Ginda Adkins at 586-2391.
The free Thanksgiving meals were begun in the early 1990s by former Delano auto dealer Daliph Singh and the late Anthony (Tony) Martinez. At the Martinez funeral last summer, Singh paid his respects to Anthony Martinez Jr., and the two agreed that the Thanksgiving event should be revived. Those at the planning meeting believed there had been no such meal for a year or two when it was renewed last year.
Joining to prepare food or to cover logistics for the event are Singh and Martinez, Delano Joint Union High School District, Delano Union School District, Adventist Health Delano, Kern County Supervisor David Couch, Harvest Holidays, retired city employees, and DADD. More sponsors are welcomed.
°°°
Years ago when economic times were good, city councils and school boards and heads of numerous agencies from federal to state to local levels pushed through excellent benefits for employees of various levels of government and agencies.
Unless the public is checking online or by attending meetings, the public probably has no idea how much is involved in benefits now included in budgets of school districts, cities and other agencies.
Thanks to information provided me by the Delano Union School District, I have a “pie” that shows 36 percent of the elementary district budget for the year goes to certificated employee salaries and 15 percent to classified staff employees.
What may surprise many is that 25 percent goes to employee benefits, and that includes health insurance and retirement benefits as major portions of that 25 percent. There is 13 percent for books and other items, 6 percent for operating expenses, and 5 percent for other outgo. The employee benefits add up to $21,555,850 for the fiscal year.
When Social Security was set up at the national level, the retirement year was established basically at age 65. At that time very few people lived past age 65.
With longevity expanded in years, medical advances have made it possible for many women to live into their 90s and men into their 80s, from what I have read. The older life spans have meant that agencies must pay those retirement benefits for a much longer period of time than Social Security and retirement funds were set up for many years back.
Maybe the retirement age should be moved to 68 or 70 to keep those people at work and contributing to Social Security. But that might also mean that there would be fewer employment opportunities for young people at the time they are of age to enter the workforce.
I heard of a sad situation recently that a local doctor was considering working a day or two a week during his retirement, but that he was unable to return to work because of the high cost of insurance.
I also was notified recently that I needed to renew my umbrella insurance. I recalled that at one time I paid $49 a year for that insurance. I was told, however, that because of California being such a “sue happy” state, the local agency had to go out of state to find a company that would be happy to sell me umbrella insurance for more than $900. I think this is just a small example of how California and its laws and leaders are driving people out of the state.
°°°
I have asked many community leaders what they have heard, and they have heard nothing in regard to a couple of closed-down businesses in the community.
When Kong’s Dynasty closed, I heard it would become an upscale steak house. Later I was told it would become a 99-cent store. It was renovated a couple of months ago but has not been occupied.
Kmart, where the entrance is often frequented by local homeless, has sat empty for months. One individual heard something that it would become a store for a Filipino bakery and grocery store and other Filipino items such as clothing. I have no idea if that’s correct, but it is the only rumor I have heard. Whatever takes place will be greeted as a way of dressing up that building and the area.
°°°
Delano High’s top student last year was Benjamin Bulseco, the son of Debbie Bulseco of Delano. He was Student of the Year for Delano High.
Through his position as head cheerleader the last school year, I was able to see him in action and his talent for instructing cheers and dances and the appreciation of his squad in how he treated them.
He's not just a cheerleader, though, because he posted something like a 4.67 GPA and was class valedictorian. He also was active in student government.
From his relative, Suzanne Villaruz, I learned that he was majoring in computer science at Cal State Bakersfield. Originally he had planned to attend Long Beach State (I think that’s what Suzanne said!), but with the pandemic he figured he might as well stay home at CSUB.
Look for great things in the future from Benny.
°°°
The latest I saw in The Californian was that student athletes may start “conditioning” in small groups outdoors with masks and social distancing in preparation for sports, which are to have regular practices starting in mid-December and actual athletic seasons starting in early January.
Albino Duran, Delano High’s athletic director, said that student athletes may go online to complete the athletic packet. Athletes must make their own arrangements to have a physical examination.
Keep your fingers crossed that athletics will take place, because it will take an OK from the governor, Kern County and the California Interscholastic Federation.
