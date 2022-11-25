DELANO RAMBLINGS: Toys for Tots kicks off in Delano, McFarland

The Delano-McFarland area of Kern County is again sponsoring its Toys for Tots program with a goal of helping 2,000 area families, more than the 1,600 who were aided last Christmas.
The Marine Reserves sponsor the collection, but any agency or business wishing to host an event to generate funds for toys will be welcomed, said Adriana Salinas, who directs the drive locally along with Alex Grijalva.
“All the collection stays in this area,” said Salinas, who may be contacted at 203-3377. That number should be called for pick-up of unwrapped toys or checks/cash or you may drop donations at the office of the Delano Chamber of Commerce.
Toys are preferred, Salinas said, but checks may be made out to Marines Toys for Tots Foundation and left at the Chamber office. Toys for infants to age 10 are needed.
Salinas reported that Wonderful Citrus has been a “humungous” contributor to the drive as well as Adventist Health Delano and the general Delano community.
All three comprehensive public high schools in Delano and Valley High School have indicated they are also going to assist with the toy drive.
Area schools have been notified to furnish names of families that should be aided and distribution of toys will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at La Vina Middle School.
•••
Two traditional Delano events to help ring in the Christmas season will take place next week.
Kiwanis Club of Delano’s annual “Festival of Carols” will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Delano High School’s auditorium. Admission will be perishable foods or cash at the door.
The community is invited to the two-hour musical program, which will involve entertainment from all levels of school plus even adults.
The Chamber of Commerce leads sponsorship of the annual Christmas parade Thursday, Dec. 8, starting at 6 p.m. on Main Street and featuring a visit from Santa Claus by way of the North Pole.
Applications to take part in the parade are online or information will be furnished at the Chamber of Commerce office.
•••
The second St. Mary’s Church golf tournament proved a success.
The first-place team was composed of Napoleon Madrid, Alex Madrid, Bob Salim and Fortune Sorbito.
In second place was the team of Jim Salim, Berry Jones, Richard Torrez and Howard Bonner.
Third-place team was Lance Chow, Art Medina, Mark Magpali and Oscar Valdez.
Sorbito posted the longest drive for men and Jennifer Lessley for the women.
Closest to the hole were Abel Escalante on pin 1, Eric Medina on pin 6, Ali Azzanani on pin 7, and Jim Salim on pin 9.
•••
The city of Delano for its residents only is sponsoring a mobile spay and neuter low-cost service on Dec. 14 at Memorial Park, 104 S. Lexington St.
The free spay/neuter clinic includes vaccines. It’s free of charge for spay/neuter, microchips and rabies vaccine.
Residents are reminded there should be no food or water for animals the morning of surgery.
For questions regarding the mobile snip bus, persons should contact the Delano Animal Shelter at 661-720-2244.
•••
Steve Laird and Ray Mascarinas, Delano High School Class of 1973, are hoping to make contact with classmates by Jan. 1, 2023, in order to learn if there is an interest in a class reunion that would take place in the spring before the heat becomes a factor.
Graduates of that class or even those who were in the class and did not graduate or left the class before graduation are invited.
Persons may leave a message on Facebook messenger or contact Laird, at 661-808-3344 or cclaird@sbcglobal.net or Mascarinas at mascarinas@sbcglobal.net or call 661-421-1288.
Laird and Mascarinas also plan to establish a group chat on Facebook.
•••
Delano Elks Lodge has scheduled its Ugly Sweater Party from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Elks Club.
There will be a white elephant gift exchange with a gift valued from $25 to $50.
Those attending may even “sit on Santa’s lap and take a picture with him!”
The gift exchange will start at 6 p.m. with the ugly sweater contest to follow. Lots of food and fun are promised with members and guests invited.
Bingo nights are Dec. 8 and 22 with the public invited both evenings.
Last month the lodge sponsored its Salute Our Veterans Dinner on Veterans Day.
The lodge facilities continue to be used for rentals and catering. Persons may contact the Elks office at 661-725-8523.
•••
Next meeting of the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation board of directors is scheduled Tuesday, Dec. 13.
•••
Harvest Holidays directors at their November meeting mulled how to improve upon record-keeping for their annual barbecue.
Treasurer Barbara Mejia also announced, “We need more hands to help with all the events and to give us the manpower to handle the various jobs at our events.”
Persons who wish to join the Harvest planners are invited to the first meeting of 2023, at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Scarlet Oak room at Adventist Health Delano.
Festival events include Tiny Tots, Queen/King scholarship program, parade and barbecue/booths at Memorial Park.
In lieu of a December meeting, directors will hold a potluck and gift exchange Dec. 12, it was decided.
•••
McFarland’s Christmas Parade has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec.. 10.
Parade applications at the parks and recreation department are to be picked up and returned no later than Dec. 2.
The McFarland Festival Committee is organizing the 41st annual event. There is no charge to enter, and trophies will be awarded for first- and second-place entries.
