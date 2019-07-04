For this day’s column I had in mind a couple of routes to go for the lead item until I ran across Andrew Mendoza and he alerted me to the death the day before of Anthony Martinez.
This gentleman —Mr. Martinez — has been an icon in the community who became famous as the founder of Tony’s Pizza.
For many years I have known this man and often got to speak to him for a few minutes, but never for a long period of time because he was always busy.
In recent years I have run into him at Wells Fargo Bank or took a photo of him for an advertisement at Tony’s or at Anthony Martinez Insurance.
Most recently during the winter I met with him briefly to arrange a coupon for the Delano High cheerleaders. His answer to help was always a rapid “go ahead.”
I believe he graduated from Hanford High School, and I know that he was active in athletics. In Delano he helped coach the high school baseball team and summer league teams as well as be a sponsor for the Delano Babe Ruth League.
Daughter Barbara was business manager for the yearbook staff one year I was adviser, and I knew his sons because of their participation in Delano High sports—and granddaughter Krystle who was a DHS cheerleader and granddaughter Toni who was a freshman cheerleader at DHS before moving to Cesar Chavez when that school was opened.
According to the Delano history book, he arrived in Delano in March 1972 and was manager of the Thrifty Drug Store. He opened the first Tony’s Pizza in 1979, in 1989 started Anthony Martinez Insurance Agency and from 1994 to 2001 served on the Delano City Council.
If my memory serves me correctly, he was also Grand Marshal of Delano’s Cinco de Mayo celebration.
His sons have launched Tony’s Pizza parlors elsewhere, including J. J. in Porterville and Lindsay, I think, and Anthony, Jr., several in the Bakersfield area as well as the County Line Road Tony’s Pizza and Grill.
In this community it may be impossible to find anyone who has not heard of Tony’s Pizza.
Many community members and I will remember him for his friendliness and leadership in the community and being a “workaholic” who passed on to his family a strong work ethic.
“Tony,” you will be missed.
°°°
Another local success story but one in just the early stages is that of Delano High graduates and Earlimart natives and twins, Omar and Octavio Viramontes. In the school yearbook Omar was even one of a couple (the other was Gina Mina) listed as “Most Likely to be President.”
Octavio attended Harvard and Omar attended University of California San Diego. The two have just graduated from medical school, Octavio from Harvard and Omar from UCLA medical school.
Said a CBS news report on the twins, “the power of a dream planted at a young age.”
They were featured on a CBS news program (I saw the program from the cell phone of city clerk Ricardo Chavez) that told how the two Earlimart natives had arrived from Mexico at age 10 and started picking grapes in California, were introduced to the Earlimart library by their mother, and became successful in high school, being valedictorians, and attending and graduating from prestegious universities.
Both played on Delano High’s tennis team, both won the Bill Gates scholarships, which along with numerous other scholarship awards enabled them to gain top notch college educations, and now they are ready to give back to their country.
Omar graduated in 2010, a year early, so that he and his brother would not be competing the same year for scholarships. Omar was also a student body officer.
What a great success story and an idea for future speakers at Delano High’s graduation.
°°°
Today is the Fourth of July, but Delano’s celebration of the national holiday will take place Friday with a fireworks show at Memorial Park.
Kiwanis Club organizes the event with the city, a big contributor in funds to make the event possible.
Other sponsors are Kern Valley State Prison, TNT Fireworks, Adventist Health, Delano Regional Medical Center, Jasmine Vineyards, Kern County Supervisor David Couch, Sevier’s Auto Supply/Carquest, Delano Chamber of Commerce, Delano Rotary Club, Pandol brothers, Delano Chevy Buick GMC, South Tulare Richgrove Refuse, William Ritchey Insurance, John P. Zaninovich, Hocking, Denton Palmquist CPA and Steven and Cindy Kinsey.
°°°
Delano’s 45th annual Philippine Weekend is July 27-28 — always the last weekend of July — but there are Saturday night events throughout July connected which actually start July 26.
Every year I marvel when summer arrives and leaders of the United Filipino Organizations at Delano, Cesar E. Chavez and Robert F. Kennedy high schools take on the role of signing up youth dancers to meet from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Delano’s Cecil Avenue Park through June and July.
It’s a yearly ritual with about two dozen UFO leaders meeting those three nights with Filipino-American youngsters of the community whose parents drop them off and who learn from the older youth.
Typical of these teen leaders from the high schools is Zendy Diana who approached me at the Cecil Park gazebo and asked what information that I needed for the Philippine Weekend souvenir program. She is going to prepare a list of the officers of the UFO groups at each of the high schools.
When Philippine Weekend first was launched, local women Lydia Pablo, Josefina Taruc and Virginia Estrella gathered the youth for summer practices to team them native dances.
Nowadays the youth utilize the instruction they have gained over the years. Said Zendy, “Our practices go until about 6:15 p.m., but some stay later to learn the main dances. We have videos to learn about the dances we instruct, and we make up some of our own dances or versions of dances so they may vary from year to year.”
The weekend’s first big event is the Santa Cruzan presentation planned Friday with Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 5:30 p.m. and dinner that follows at 7 p.m. More information is available by calling Ricky De La Cruz at 661-703-7571.
The annual Tiny Tots pageant, headed by chairperson Emma Ancheta, 661-586-7883, is carded Saturday at La Vina Middle School auditorium.
The Miss and Mr. pageant will take place July 13, starting at 7 p.m. at the Cesar E. Chavez High School auditorium. Chairperson Krystal Mascarinas may be reached at 661-619-9809.
On July 20, a Mrs. Philippine Weekend Tribute dinner will take place at the Hyatt Place, 1200 Garzoli Ave., starting at 5:30 p.m. Chairperson Tess Patricio may be contacted at 661-375-8735.
The annual adobo cook-off will take place July 26 at Cecil Avenue Park. Event chairman is Jay Tamsi, 661-231-5623.
Other events and contact persons are a tennis tournament, July 26-28, chair Frank Garay, 661-344-2268; the downtown parade at 10 a.m. July 27, chair Dan Madriaga, 661-203-3877; opening ceremonies 11:30 a.m. July 27 at Cecil Park, chair Jay Tamsi, 661-231-5623; Barrio Fiesta, July 27-28, Cecil Avenue Park, chairs Nikka Cabello, 661-345-5167, and Tamsi; basketball tournament, July 27-28, Delano High and Cesar Chavez high schools gyms, chair Rick Pablo, 661-302-7288; Weekend entertainment, chair Jodie Fernandez, 661-900-8070; July 27-28, dance contest, Cabello chair; and singing contest, July 27-28, Cecil Park, chair Daniella Hightower, 580-678-2709.
°°°
July 18 is a tentative date for a town hall meeting regarding the use of the old National Guard Armory building on South Lexington Street.
If the city goes ahead with the plan, the public would be invited to the Jefferson Center for the gathering.
°°°
Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation presented two scholarships at each of the local public high schools.
Recipients were Aubrey Alyssa Jasso and Norma Ruiz at Kennedy, Jenifer Reyes and Ashley Gil at Chavez, and Vanessa Mendoza and Aidan Garaygordobil at Delano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.