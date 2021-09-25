DELANO RAMBLINGS: Tiny Tot royalty selected; Harvest Holidays queen, king show tonight

Tiny Tot royalty for the 76th annual Harvest Holidays was determined in a show Saturday, Sept. 18, at the meeting room of the First Assembly of God Church.
Genesis Fernandez, age 9, was crowned queen and also most talented. There was no king candidate.
Princess and honored as most western was Audrey Baker, age 6, with Raymond Alcantar, age 6, named the prince.
Violet Rico, age 3, was duchess and Anthony Ronk, age 4, was duke.
All contestants received a goodie bag. They included Alina Ariza, Aaron Lopez, Levi Jacob Cook, Eloy Mendoza, Pilar Adele Lopez and Sophie Baker.
Show chairperson April Gonzales thanked Jessica Rodriguez for furnishing the goodie bags, the S Club of Delano High, Arnold Morrison for videotaping the show, Ms. Dobere, a past queen, for singing, a group of current harvest king and queen show candidates, and a host of other volunteers.
°°°
The 76th annual Delano Harvest Holidays queen and king scholarship program will take place Saturday, Sept. 25, in the Delano High School auditorium. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7. Wearing of masks will be required for all attendees.
Tickets for $10 each are available to the public from some harvest directors and the show candidates. They will also be on sale at the door where printed programs will also be sold for $5 each.
Queen program candidates are Avery Elise Herrera, Tiffani Ann Mata, Aubrey Ruanto, Kayla Zuniga, Katherine Cardenas, Gurnoor Bhatti, and Hannah Villaruz, all seniors at Cesar Chavez High, and KarmenDee Rodriguez, a Delano High senior.
A king event is being added to the royal selection with candidates for the first-ever harvest event to be Morrison Dobere, Karanbir Sunner and Efren Quinones, all candidates from Cesar Chavez High, plus Julio Gutierrez, a Wonderful Prep Academy student.
The show directors are Liz Morris, Octavio Magana and Delisa Gallego, joined by many other volunteers.
The harvest show and general committee have gained about $3,000 in scholarship funding for the queen, king and runners-up.
°°°
To keep pace with other schools in Kern County, the Delano Joint Union High School District board of trustees has approved a pay hike for substitute teachers.
For a regular five-period school day the rate is hiked from $135 to $215, for a modified minimum day it is increased from $105 to $185, and for a long-term substitute pay increases from $150 per day to $230.
The school board was informed of the need of an Academic Decathlon head and assistant coach at Cesar Chavez High School as well as home instruction teachers in special education and Saturday School instructors.
For Cesar Chavez High the school board approved Edwin Morataya as head JV girls basketball coach and James Lopez as a volunteer freshman girls basketball team coach.
Approved for Delano High were Kevin Allred as mock trial coach, Shantelle Andrade as a special education tutorial teacher, Jacob Gutierrez as an English/language arts tutorial teacher and Janet Manuel as mathematics tutorial teacher.
For Robert F. Kennedy High, Joel Ramos was approved as head varsity boys soccer coach and Martin Perales as head JV boys soccer coach. Briana Leal was approved as JV girls basketball coach and Samantha Ochoa as head freshman basketball girls coach.
Approved as volunteer coaches at Kennedy High were Byron DeLeon, varsity boys basketball; Lamar DeLeon, JV boys basketball; Jesse Hernandez, freshman boys basketball; Alyssa Gonzalez, varsity girls basketball; and Miguel Angel Rosas Vasquez, varsity boys soccer.
The school board accepted the resignation of Estefan A. Alcocer as campus security supervisor at Cesar Chavez High and approved the transfer of Troy Thomas as a security person from Delano High to Cesar Chavez High.
Karina Navarro Garnica and Zoe Herrera were approved as aides at Cesar Chavez High.
Approved at Delano High were Ana Munoz, data entry clerk; Monica Sotelo Chavez, special education instructional aide; and Fabiola Torres, instructional aide.
Joshua Rivas was ratified as campus discipline liaison and safety liaison at Delano High.
The board accepted the resignation of aide Adrian Romero Flores at Kennedy High and transferred Gabriel Inguito as special education instructional/physical health care aide from Kennedy to Cesar Chavez.
The resignation due to retirement of Irene Martinez, WIA/workability secretary in the district office, was accepted effective Dec. 15.
Elsa Jauregui was transferred from categorical programs secretary to superintendent’s secretary.
The board approved a $1,704.71 California FBLA Chapter support grant to the Cesar Chavez FBLA.
The board ratified acceptance of the Strengthening Career and Technological Education for the 21st Century grant awarded for $211,551.
The board approved a consultant agreement with Jill Hamilton-Bunch to provide development services for the 2021-22 school year, not to exceed $16,422.
An agreement was also approved with Illuminate for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years not to exceed $61,894. Gabriel Diaz, director of curriculum, data, and assessment for the district, told the board that the firm had been used the last few years for common core standard assessments and analysis.
An agreement not to exceed $7,500 was reached with Data Works to provide professional development.
Wonderful Co. Foundation Inc. donated $500 to the Cesar Chavez High student body account with approval of the board.
The textbook “We the People” to be used in the early college/dual enrollment political science course was approved by the board.
°°°
To keep my streak of more than 500 straight Delano High football games attended, I seldom have opportunity to watch the two other local high school teams in action.
On a Delano High bye week, I was able to observe the Cesar Chavez Titan varsity team in action vs. Shafter.
It was a 28-20 Shafter win, but Chavez took an early 14-0 lead and after falling behind 28-14, with 2:06 to play, Chavez responded with a long kickoff return to tighten the margin.
With a large crowd of fans, cheerleaders and the band present to encourage the Titans, it was a pleasant evening that has been missed during the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.