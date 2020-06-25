Those interested in applying for the Delano Harvest Holidays Queen pageant must contact chairperson Maizy Garza as soon as possible as only the first 12 candidates for the scholarship program will be accepted.
Candidates must reside within the boundaries of the Delano and McFarland high school districts, be a senior in the fall and have at least a 2.5 overall grade point average.
Two candidates had already applied by early June. Even though the deadline to apply is July 10, the candidate “field” may be filled before that date.
Garza, the Harvest queen two years ago, may be reached by emailing magarza1d@gmail.com.
The chairperson is working with the Harvest committee to arrange a revised application form.
Candidates will have a deadline to secure $300 in sponsorships from an organization, business and/or individuals. Half the sponsorship will go to a page in the Harvest Holidays souvenir program with the candidate to prepare the page in any creative way they wish.
Details will be given to candidates for a “virtual” show which will include a talent performed at home or another site, an essay of 300 to 500 words on an assigned topic and a review of the student’s transcript.
Plans are still being developed for a virtual Tiny Tot program by chairperson April Gonzalez.
Harvest president Claribel Gutierrez will soon announce the name of the Grand Marshal for the 75th annual Harvest Holidays.
A takeout annual Grand Marshal and Queen’s barbecue will take place on Oct.10 with pre-sale ticket sales. Serving will take place in a pick-up and go event at Memorial Park.
Harvest leaders will also be working with the police department on a virtual Grand Parade, which will feature vehicles of directors, queen show and Tiny Tot candidates and the Grand Marshal the morning of Oct. 10.
One of the unique events of the Harvest Holidays has been a Kiddie Parade whose sponsorship in recent years has been taken over by Delano Union School District, but that event will not take place unless a virtual parade could be created.
°°°
High school administrations are still grappling with planning the in-person graduations of Robert F. Kennedy on July 8; Cesar E. Chavez on July 9; and Delano High on July 10.
Whatever they have planned, district and school officials have stressed that they will first need the approval of the Kern County Public Health Services Department and the state to have an in-person ceremony.
Kennedy has a graduate total in the high 200s, Delano about 315 and Chavez about 350. Placing chairs on the stadium grass at 6 feet apart will not be a difficult task, but planning a gathering before and entrance into stadiums may tax the areas.
Even more difficult will be the spectator plan as each graduate will be allowed to have two guests at the ceremonies. A starting time was not available at press time, but schools were expected to place their detailed plans on the school websites.
°°°
Delano Lions Club, despite having its fundraisers canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be purchasing eight-semester honor roll plaques for qualified seniors at each high school.
°°°
Cesar Chavez High announced its winter sports award winners at the close of the school year.
For boys varsity basketball, the MVP award went to Fernando Carranza, Adan Arredondo was the Playmaker of the Year, Noly Mercado was the Offensive Player of the Year, Tyrese Popoy was the Defensive Player of the Year, and Aaron Carino was Most Improved.
Kevin Reyes and Jordan Lawson gained Coaches Awards for the JV team, Alex Toralba won the Coaches Award for frosh-sophs and Jefferson Banaag received Most Improved.
Varsity girls basketball honored Malaya Espiritu with MVP; Maria Leyva and Loise Rosales with Offensive Awards; Angelique Ramirez with the Defensive Award; Ashley Sevier with the Sixth Man Award; Marisol Rivera and Daisy Silva with the Coaches Awards; Loise Rosales as Scholar Athlete; Belen Garcia as Most Improved; Noelani Espiritu with the Rookie Award; Isabel Robles, Danielle Silva, Sarai Ozuna, and Beverly Walker with the CChaos Awards; and Delilah Dominguez and Leslie Gamboa with the Titan Award.
Emily Melero was MVP and Evelyn Jaime was Most Improved for JV.
For varsity boys soccer, Cesar Olivares was Most Valuable Offensive Player; Osvaldo Andrade was Most Valuable Defensive Player; Carlos Maciel received the Leadership Award; and Ramiro Crisostomo received the Coaches Award.
For JV soccer, Eddie Arceo was honored for offense and Omar Marquez for defense.
Noemi De Anda was MVP for varsity girls soccer, Josey Ruiz was the Most Improved, and Mikaela Ortega won the Titan Award.
For JV girls soccer, Luz Esquivel was MVP, Rebecca Valdivia was the Most Improved, Madison Evans was the Titan Award recipient, and Eliza Ceja was the Best Offensive Player.
In varsity wrestling, Anthony Bartolome was Outstanding Wrestler, Daniel Abartolome took the Coaches Award, Jimmy Macias the Dedication Award, and Ulises Calles received Most Improved.
Honored for JV wrestling were Vincent Diaz for Outstanding; Arturo Hernandez for Dedication; and Ramon Villa for Most Improved.
°°°
Teachers, students and classified employees of several schools in the Delano Union School District have been announced as recipients of special awards.
At La Vina Middle School, the honored teacher is Rene Mendivil, classified employee Consuelo Corpuz and student Harshan Sunner.
Almond Tree honorees are teacher Isabel Ramirez, classified employee Maggie Felix and student Keyly Soria.
Teacher Jayme Galvan and classified staff members Derek Domionguez have been recognized at Pioneer School.
Harvest School has honored teacher Mr. Williams, classified employee Mrs. Garza and student Andrea Veloya.
Morningside recognized teacher Mr. Gonzalez, classified employee Gloria Sanchez, and student Jasmine Gill.
Del Vista honored teacher Nancy Avina, classified employee Jasmine Orozco and student Lizet Avina.
Nueva Vista honored teacher Veronica Mojarra, classified employee Elena Moreno and student Vicente Arceo.
Albany honored teacher Alicia Neuenkirk, classified employee Sabrina Gonzales and student Makayla Valle.
The Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation has presented scholarships at local high schools to Delano High seniors Alysa Garaygordobil and Jesus Ambriz, Cesar Chavez seniors Parneet Sahota and Monica Gonzales and Robert F. Kennedy seniors Berenice Vega and Wefaq Alshami.
°°°
Several Cal State Bakersfield students from Delano have regained positions on performing groups of the Roadrunner program.
Selected again for the Cal State dance team were Samantha Hernandez, Ashley Tenorio and Lupita Reyes, and for the cheer squad Ruthchie Galanta and Lexie Ramirez Chavez.
