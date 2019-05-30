A theme has been selected for the 45th annual Delano Philippine Weekend. The theme suggested by committee member Ricky Dela Cruz is “45 years…babalik ka kin…celebrating our Filipino pride.”
The committee also chose the family to be honored as the Grand Marshal and the Mabuhay awards but will not reveal the honorees until they have been contacted.
By the next committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 3 at the DRMC Scarlet Oak meeting room, it is expected that selections will be finalized.
Available at the Chamber of Commerce office are applications for the weekend’s Barrio Fiesta booths, the Miss and Mister pageant and the PW parade.
Several events lead up to the actual July 27-28 Philippine Weekend.
Nikka Cabello reported on the Barrio Fiesta and dance contest events. Jodie Fernandez is in charge of the Entertainment I category at the Cecil Avenue Park site. Leaders of the United Filipino organizations at local high schools will work through the summer with local youth in learning about a dozen native dances to be performed at Philippine Weekend as part of Entertainment II.
Daniella Hightower agreed to again chair the singing contest while Frank Garay is again arranging the tennis tournament, Rick Pablo the basketball tournament and Emma Ancheta the Tiny Tots event.
Practices are to begin soon for the recent high school graduates who will take part in the Miss and Mister pageant which is planned for July 13 at Cesar E. Chavez High School.
The Mrs. Pageant will be replaced by the “Honoring the 45th” event, a dinner and entertainment program July 20 at the Hyatt Place.
Applications for the 74th Harvest Holidays queen pageant are available at counseling offices of the local high schools as well as at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Candidates must have at least an overall 2.5 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time senior at a high school in Delano or McFarland in the fall or be a resident of the Delano-area attending school.
First meeting of candidates, said chairperson Sumeet Batth-Chavez, will be June 29 at the Scarlet Oak room at the Delano Regional Medical Center. More information is available by contacting the event chair at the Delano parks and recreation department.
The process of arranging a sponsor and selling advertising for the pageant printed program as well as answering questions will be on the agenda for the first meeting.
The Tiny Tots pageant chaired by April Gonzalez will take place Sept. 14 at the Delano Elks Lodge with the queen’s pageant planned Sept. 21 in the Delano High School auditorium.
Annette Salim is in charge of the festival parade Oct. 5. Claribel Gutierrez and Barbara Moreno-Mejia are coordinating the Grand Marshal/Queen’s Barbecue and booths the afternoon/evening of Oct. 5 at Memorial Park.
Directors are especially looking for sponsors for each of the events and persons willing to assist in any of the programs of the Harvest Holidays — Tiny Tots, parade, queen’s pageant, or barbecue/booths. Next meeting is June 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce office.
The festival committee learned that by-laws call for election officers at the October meeting. It voted unanimously to raise dues to $5 annually and open to the public to pay dues to become official members of the festival.
Aidan Garaygordobil and Justin Martinez, seniors on the Delano High varsity baseball team, have been nominated to play in the annual Exeter Lions Tulare-Kings counties all-star baseball game at Visalia’s Rawhide Park in June.
Three past and current students from Delano High School and three from Cesar E. Chavez High School form half of the newly selected dance team at Cal State Bakersfield.
Delano students that are past graduates are Noemi Salazar and Samantha Hernandez and 2019 graduate Lupita Reyes. Past graduates from rom Chavez are Daisy Contreras and Aubree Lou Gonzales and 2019 graduate Ashley Tenorio.
The new 12-member squad was selected from 24 candidates for the dance team.
All three local public high schools began selling graduation tickets to the public starting May 28. No one is admitted to the stadium graduation night without a ticket.
If tickets have not all been sold out, they remain on sale at the schools for $6 for general admission and $8 for early bird tickets.
Robert F. Kennedy will graduate on June 5; Cesar E. Chavez on June 6; and Delano High on June 7.
Deadline is nearing for persons to pick up nomination papers for community Hall of Fame selections, which will be revealed in the fall.
Persons active in the community and/or who have done volunteer work in the Delano area are to be considered. Nomination packets are available at the elementary school district office in Delano and must be completed and returned by no later than July 15 to the district office.
Delano High footballers sponsored their first car wash May 18 and are planning another at a soon-to-be-announced date in June.
A barbecue event is tentatively planned for June 15, the same day on which footballers will be serving at the Delano High Athletic Hall of Fame dinner/ceremonies. Tickets for the Hall of Fame at $35 each are available by calling committee chair Monte Marshall, 725-7541, or committee members Jerva Winn, Roger Andreas, Roger Gadiano or Gary Girard.
It was a personal shock to me to learn of the recent death of Teodorio (Teddy) Lopez as he is working for his country in China where he works for ICE.
At Delano High, I was aware of the exploits of Teddy and siblings. His widow, the former Leonora Velasco, is a daughter of Estelita Velalsco and her late husband, city councilman and mayor Leonard Velasco. Two other daughters, the former Elsie and Elizabeth Velasco, were both editors-in-chief of the Delano High newspaper that I advised.
“Teddy” was the editor of Delano High’s 1981 yearbook. His sister, Zenaida, was a school newspaper staff member for me and cheerleader at Delano High. Later, sister Grace was editor-in-chief of the yearbook I advised and a couple of years later Cynthia was editor-in-chief for two years and Peter, now a Delano police officer, was sports editor of the annual.
If I recall correctly, Teddy was previously in the FBI and CIA. I just recall him from school being a very focused and high-class student. His family will certainly miss him.
It’s not too late for persons to call me (725-8803) or Delano High cheer coach/advisor Carmina Reyes at Delano High, 720-4282, to purchase a $10 tri-tip luncheon ticket for a takeout luncheon June 15 from the Elks Club. The cheer squad receives a share of the profits from the sale to help them cover the costs of their cheer camp and uniform accessories.
Also, cheerleaders are selling bottled water at graduation and June 2019 to August 2020 calendars which have fall athletic schedules, important DHS phone numbers and 40 photos of DHS groups, including athletic teams, the choir and royalty groups from PW and Harvest festivals. The $2 price is a bargain.
The high school board of trustees meeting of May 14 included presentation of awards to outgoing student leaders at all three high schools and introduction of new student leaders.
The school board approved Evelyne Galvan as a math teacher at Cesar E. Chavez High for the next school year and accepted resignations at Chavez from English teacher Jason Turner and Academic Decathlon head and assistant coach, respectively, Arturo Gonzalez and Vanessa Canales.
Guadalupe Alindajao was approved as an English teacher at Robert F. Kennedy High for the coming school year. Eric Schroeter, a retired district employee, was approved as a volunteer chaperone at Kennedy for the current school year.
Trip requests approved by the board included head Kennedy football coach Mario Milan, chaperones, coaches and players to a football camp at Hume Lake May 24-27 and for Chavez football coach Jesse Ortega, chaperones and students to the Hume Lake varsity football camp May 17-19.
Other trips approved were for the Kennedy ELD to Solvang and Delano High girls basketball to San Luis Obispo for a tournament.
The board approved Wonderful Giving donations to Cesar E. Chavez High for $1,500 to the Class of 2020 ASB account, $1,000 to the school drama/Teanza ASB account and $1,000 to the Titan projects fund.
The board also approved the staff recommendation for adopting the new Level II fees of $1.82 per square foot and Level III fees of $3.64 per square foot for new housing.
Delano High will host a United Spirit Association instructional camp for its new cheer squad June 10-12 in the school gym.
A community job fest is planned June 13 at the Cesar E. Chavez High School cafeteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.