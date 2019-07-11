“Let Us Harvest Together” has been selected theme of the 74th annual Delano Harvest Holidays celebration in October.
Candidates for the 74th queen started at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Scarlet Oak room in the southeast corner of the hospital facility.
Senior girls who have a 2.5 or higher grade point average and reside within the Delano Joint Union High School and McFarland Union School District boundaries are eligible to take part.
More information on the queen’s scholarship pageant is available by calling chairperson Sumeet Batth-Chavez at 661-205-3532.
Directors at their last meeting mapped out a budget for festival events and emphasized that fundraising and other types of activities for each Harvest event must first be
cleared through the board of directors.
The next board meeting, due to renovations taking place at the Chamber of Commerce office, will be at 5:30 p.m. July 18 at 2104 7th Ave. at the south end of Washington Street off of 9th Avenue.
Directors were reminded that they must learn at the meeting the time and place of official director pictures which will be placed in the souvenir program.
°°°
The Miss/Mr. Philippine Weekend pageant will take place Saturday at the Cesar Chavez High School auditorium.
The event is open to the public.
°°°
The “Summer T-shirt Blood Drive” at Delano Regional Medical Center is planned from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Persons willing to donate or with questions should call Jaime Hernandez, 661-721-5208, in order to sign up.
°°°
The close of the school year in June also ended the service of longtime district nurse Anna Niccoli. She spent 19 years in the Delano Joint Union High School District after three years in the Delano Union School District.
“I have worked at all sites,” she said, “Delano Adult School, Delano High, Cesar Chavez High, Valley High, and Robert F. Kennedy High, plus Valley Keys Earlimart and PACTG.”
During a typical year she and other nurses for the high school district offer training year-round and a multitude of types of training. They include CPR, AED, Epi-pen, Stop the Bleed and Health Care Aid Training.
“We have CPR/AED trained students and staff, depending upon the program the students are involved with, and we also train our Bus Barn staff, PACT teachers, coaches, and health care aides.”
“I will most definitely miss the job, students and staff—they are my family of friends. I will always have fond memories of Delano Joint Union High School as well as the community. I have felt welcome into so many celebrations and good times and a few sad times. I have danced and cried with many staff and community families. I have been allowed into their personal lives. I am very fortunate to have been able to land in this great community and to work with such a kind and caring staff.” She said what she will not miss is the commute to work.
Her plans for retirement include moving out of state, spending time with family and friends, traveling, sailing on the lake, kayaking, hiking, jet skiing and telling stories.
“My hope is to have lots of visitors to enjoy with us.”
°°°
Delano’s Babe Ruth League for baseball had a busy month in June with games weekday nights for the five teams in the league—Deltas, Tony’s Pizza, Munger Farms, the Kings and Earlimart.
Jesus Cardenas is president of the league; Bonnie Armendariz, secretary; Rita Gonzalez, treasurer; and Mike Cardenas, player representative.
Starting this month the league has entered its all-star teams in tournaments and operated a Fourth of July fireworks booth.
°°°
Summer is no vacation for Robert F. Kennedy cheerleaders guided by coach Natalie Fragoso.
From July 14-15, the cheer squad will instruct a camp for Stallion, Bengal, Richgrove and other area youth cheer squads.
Kennedy cheer will take part in an NCAA camp July 19-21 and hosted a stunt clinic July 9-10.
Fan cloth item orders will be taken starting Aug. 5 through Sept. 3, said the Thunderbird coach, with a sale of scarves planned Sept. 2-16 and a fall youth camp Sept. 2-5 with the youth to perform at a Sept. 6 game.
A spaghetti dinner takeout lunch will have tickets on sale Sept. 17 to Oct. 3. Nov. 11 is the start of a pulled pork sandwich feed that will take place Dec. 5.
°°°
Cheerleaders for Cesar Chavez High, who recently sponsored a car wash, will sponsor a mini camp for youth ages 3 through 12 for $40 during July, starting July 22, with the youth scheduled to perform at the end of the camp.
°°°
Cesar Chavez varsity football the week of July 22 will welcome Marine Sgt. Alvarez and his staff which will conduct a combat fitness test for varsity football players.
°°°
Parents of Delano High cheerleaders will handle a Philippine Weekend bingo program at the high school cafeteria July 27 and July 28 starting both days at noon until 7 p.m.
°°°
Mariano Balbuena III was the valedictorian of Delano High’s class of 2019. He received a $200 scholarship from Jose Arredondo of Delano Family Motors.
Arredondo completed his $10,000 scholarship fund by awarding $100 each to Desiree Abundis, John Agno, Melissa Aguilera, Christopher Alamo, Jessa Mae Almajano, Jessica Anaya, Kevin Andres, Angelica Aricheta, Samantha Ballesteros, Angel Barajas, Michael Barut, Ivan Carrillo, Nayelli Castro, Steven Cervantes, Daisy Chavez, Desiree Cox, Jesus Cruz, Destiny Dhillon, Juan Diaz, Gisel Dominguez, Xavier Duran, Eleodoro Duran, Lezette Escalante, Yvette Espino, Eric Espiritu, Guadalupe Flores, Alejandra Flores, Ruthchie Galanta, Joanna Galvan, Aidan Garaygordobil, Rebecca Garcia, Trinity Garcia, Mary Angel Garcia, Jason Garcia Barbeitia, Mirna Garcia Castillo, Nayely Garcia Naranjo, Briana Garibay, Randi Geivet, Nayeli Gomez, Citially Gomez Flores, Christian Gonzalez, Julissa Gonzalez, Sergio Gonzalez, Bernardo Guerrero, Alexandra Hernandez, Karissa Jones, Franz Charlene Juan, Mohammed Karim, Marcos Lara and Ocsiris Zulema Leyva
Other seniors were encouraged by Arredondo to make the most of their futures and also gaining $100 each were Camry Madrigal, Andy Martinez, Llenifer Martinez, Cinthia Medrano, Carolina Melendrez, Caiden Mello, Vanessa Mendoza, Miranda Mendoza, Joel Meza, Jocelyn Molina, Evelyn Montemayor, Lisbeth Morales Ramos, Alexis Moran, Yanely Moreno, Julissa Ortiz Ayon, Abigail Pagala, Beatriz Pedraza, Ashley Pena Lopez, Axzel Perez, Brandyn Perez, Mary Anne Rabanal, Matthew Rafanan, Maria Ramirez, Lexie Ramirez Chavez, Elda Reyes, Guadalupe Reyes, Yesenia Rivera, Gisselle Roblero Ruiz, Marco Cesar Rodriguez, Angelina Rodriguez, Pedro Rodriguez, Maria Fernanda Ruelas, Jasmin Ruiz, Stephanie Santiago, Rosa Solorio, Aylin Soto-Magana, Fiona Tan, Ivette Tobon, Elizabeth Trujillo Mendez, Angelyn Usita, Clara Vazquez, Raquel Velasco, Christina Vergara, Lea Vicente, Benilda Vicente, Mirtha Vidal Martinez, Kimberly Zamora and Andre Zizumbo.
°°°
Two local young ladies whom I met as Delano High cheerleaders have certainly done well.
At the DHS graduation I saw Charlene Zamora, who was working at Kern Medical Center in the birthing department. She still works there, but also does the same job at Delano Regional Medical Center.
Another former DHS cheerleader, Ana Karen Gonzales, at graduation for her sister, told me she was now working in the Kern County District Attorney’s office.
At church I ran into Jessica Nunez, a sister of a former newspaper business manager, Odessa Nunez. Jessica was a typist for a time at the old Delano Record after a distinguished four years as a student at Cesar Chavez High. Jessica said she had just completed 10 years of teaching school.
°°°
Several Robert F. Kennedy varsity baseball players won honors on the South Sequoia all-league teams.
Coach Jacob Fragoso said that second-team choices from RFK were sophomore catcher Eli Gutierrez, freshman infielder Ever Murguia, sophomore utility player Frankie Ruiz, senior pitcher Luis Perez and senior outfielder Yoncanni Sandoval.
