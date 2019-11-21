A Delano Wonderland of Sounds and Light is the theme of this year’s Delano Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade planned for Dec. 6 starting at 6 p.m. In recent years the parade has been on a Tuesday.
Schools and military entries will be allowed to take part in the parade at no charge.
Chamber of Commerce members will be charged $50 to enter and non-Chamber members $75. Political entries will be charged $100.
Entry charge will double after Nov. 29. The Chamber office closes at noon on Fridays.
Parade categories are bands, dance/drill teams/cheer, commercial floats, floats for youth non-profit, civic, decorated vehicle and other.
Applications may be sent to Delano Chamber of Commerce, 931 High St., Delano, CA 93215.
Persons with questions may call the Chamber, (661) 725-2518, or persons may email delanochamberofcommerce@bak.rr.com.
Volunteers are needed to assist with the community’s free Thanksgiving dinner that will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at Tony’s Firehouse Grill at 502 County Line Road in Delano.
Art Armendariz, a representative of Kern County District 4 Supervisor David Couch, told the Delano Community Alliance group that adults with culinary skills were especially needed to carve turkeys.
There will be around 150 turkeys for serving. The local elementary school district has committed to furnishing mashed potatoes and gravy.
Meal preparations will start at 8 a.m. at the Firehouse Grill. Youth groups are also being sought to assist, but Armendariz stressed that supervisors must be present for the volunteer youth.
Armendariz guessed that about 1,000 people from the Delano, Earlimart, Richgrove and McFarland areas will be served.
Collection of Toys for Tots in Delano through the Marine Corps project is taking place at collection boxes throughout the community and area with Dec. 12 as the last day to give toys or cash as Dec. 13 will be the distribution day.
Alex Grijalva and Adriana Salinas are coordinating the collection and distribution. Grijalva may be reached at 661-586-1711 for persons who wish to learn how to contribute before Dec. 12.
Grijalva said that the program, which began locally in 1994, hopes to reach 1,000 families and as many as 3,000 youth in the Delano and McFarland areas this Christmas season.
Persons may call the Chamber of Commerce office, 725-2518.
The Komoto Family Foundation was host of a breakfast and presented information about the Foundation at the Nov. 5 meeting of the Delano Community Alliance.
Komoto Pharmacy has pharmacies in Delano, Visalia and Bakersfield.
Foundation staff explained the goal of the foundation is to make health care assistance possible to local people and to enable the public to gain as much free or reduced charge health care as possible.
A major fall festival fundraiser earned $3,097 in profits, it was reported.
At the prior October meeting, the Delano College Center Director Abel Guzman explained that BC is part of a working group called HEAL for rural communities.
The group is looking into how Early College and Rural Initiatives are addressing social determinants of health at a regional level. BC is addressing the need by going beyond Delano and having an initiative team.
Different approaches are being taken including Early College with Wonderful Academy and local public high schools and even at the elementary school level.
An October meeting report by Danny Espitia of North Kern State Prison declared that the prison hosted a golf tournament and made donations to the Delano Thunder and Cesar Chavez High School cheerleader programs
Future Business Leaders of America at Delano High School is guided this year by co-presidents Humberto Guzman and Kristian Cavazos. Vice presidents are Kasandra Espinoza, Casandra Nunez and Iris Mendoza.
Champagne Concepcion is the secretary, Jandra Lafradez is the treasurer, Brayan Quinonez is the historian and Frences Parami is the student body representative.
Craig Nieblas is adviser for the club.
Members are preparing for a February regional competition.
The night of the Cesar Chavez and Morro Bay playoff football game I decided it was easier to walk to the game rather than drive and be stuck in the parking lot after the game.
The first two people I came across entering the stadium were two security guards from Delano High whom I knew and they asked what was that card that I flashed to gain entrance.
It was a CIF lifetime pass that I was happily pleased to receive from then-Delano High Athletic Director Gerry Saunders probably in the early 2000s. He gained a good standing in the section CIF and gained approval from the board for the coveted pass.
Then I came across David Feliscian, a former student of mine at Delano High. He reported he was the new head baseball coach for Cesar Chavez High and was having a game fundraiser.
Next person I approached was Alfonso Hernandez, a counselor at Cesar Chavez and the head boys’ basketball coach at CCHS.
CCHS was scheduled to play at Delano High on a Saturday in mid-November and I asked him about gaining his roster to put in a printed program. Mr. Hernandez reported to me that he lost only one starter by graduation from last year’s team which won around 20 straight games to open the season.
Returnees include Fernando Carranza and Arredondo, two players who alone can be game changers. The coach said his team won the Garces summer league and finished second to Bakersfield High in a tournament that closed the summer season.
“We were ahead of BHS by 11 in the last quarter but lost by 4,” said Hernandez.
At one of the many food/drink booths I caught the eye of a young lady and she approached me and said that I probably forgot her name. She said it was Ana Madrigal and that I had known her at Delano High where she took part in sports before transferring to CCHS. The next day I checked an old yearbook, and I can see why I was “lost” because she had changed her hair style and color. I do recall that she went to Porterville College to compete in sports. Ana says she is in the Marine Corps and stationed at Camp Pendleton.
When I approached the Chavez stands to search for a seat, I noticed a gentleman who, from the side, looked very much like Don Noriel. It was Noriel!
I sat next to Don, retired now but a former Delano High football and baseball coach and athletic director. We recounted how Gene Beck’s Fly-T formation had been successful in California and Oregon and how Beck even got credit a couple of years back when the 49ers used the formation. Don and I both recalled that Beck had incorporated some of Ray Frederick’s old single wing offense at Delano High, and Ray had long ago said that he adapted some of the principles of the formation from the old Los Angeles Bulldogs professional team.
Don and I agreed that what is currently called a penalty is surprising compared to what is not called a penalty nowadays. We talked the whole game about local football and the myriad of penalties that took place that night and the many officials’ conferences when it seemed the officials were confused about many of the situations.
