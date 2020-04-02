When Delano schools and other agencies and professional and college sports indicated they would resume activities the Monday or Tuesday after Easter, I was skeptical about their optimism, and now we all know that an April reopening was a mistake.
I've never been a fan of the governor, but when he relayed the message that he gave to his daughter, I was in complete agreement. He told her that there would probably be no returning to school this year and that next August was the more likely next school date.
Usually the spring is a time for many school events to feature groups such as the band and choir and to honor scholars and athletes for what they have accomplished during the school year.
Spring is usually “jammed” with programs and awards, but not so much this spring.
It might be possible that a return to classrooms in the fall may not be achieved if there is not a quick downturn in the people testing positive for the coronavirus.
°°°
The Delano High Athletic Hall of Fame has decided to postpone its 11th annual dinner and ceremonies from June 13 to the second Saturday of June in 2021. Inductees for the most part have been contacted about the 2020 event but now must be contacted regarding the yearlong setback. Still to be notified of his selection is Jack Pandol Jr. If anyone knows him or can contact him, let him know he has been selected but that the event is delayed for a year.
George Alvarez, Don Fipps and Herman Santaella have already responded, but we need to notify them and others of this year’s cancellation.
°°°
Delano’s Relay for Life slated for April 18 has been pushed back to late June, but that event may not happen this year. The Relay is still gaining online donations.
°°°
I would suspect that Delano’s Fourth of July fireworks, spearheaded by Kiwanian Steve Kinsey, is also likely not to happen this summer.
°°°
Philippine Weekend, which had cancelled its March 23 meeting, will probably meet again soon — but be located 6 feet apart — and a decision would have to be made soon regarding a “go” or “no go” for the annual event in July.
One of the PW leaders informed me that at a prior meeting, directors considered a suggestion of moving the event possibly to October — not sure if starting this year or in 2021 — and making other major changes in the event. One of the changes would be no downtown parade.
°°°
My first reminder about PW was a letter that I received from Virginia Estrala, a longtime dance instructor for youth performing at PW and a leader in the celebration since its inception.
She wanted to remind me that the names of Liwliwa Esperanza in 1986 and Giovani Estrala in 1987 had been left out of the souvenir book. Sure enough, I looked through last year’s book and the two names were missing among the past queens.
°°°
With PW possibly just around the corner, it brought to mind the passing of David Laeno a couple months back. I was not alerted to his death until after his funeral, but I always think of the major role that he and his family had taken part in for the early festivals.
David, who was the man in charge of arranging the Filipino Hall for events, also did much of the physical work and rounding up of “volunteers” to set up and take down the facilities at Cecil Avenue Park. His muscle, advise and expertise will be missed
He and his family were the Grand Marshals for Philippine Weekend in 2014. For several years, he was nominated for the award, but declined until he finally got worn down and said yes.
°°°
Another death I noted was that of Victoria (Vicky) Zaragoza. She always had a smiling face, and I was fortunate to be one of the Delano Rotary Club Little League coaches during the time that one of her sons, Vincent, played for Rotary.
°°°
Phone calls have provided me the only information I have about the community. One informed me that City Hall and the city corporation yard were closed and that all scheduled City Council, Planning Commission and school board meetings were canceled or postponed until further notice.
°°°
I got lucky when all restrictions were announced because the water, toilet paper and paper towel situation did not affect me as I had stocked up in mid-February on a trip to Costco.
Checking my cupboard and freezer, I believe that I could go without trips to the grocery store until late April.
°°°
I was scheduled March 16 for “eyebrow” surgery, but my daughter talked me out of it because of the chance for complications and having to return to the doctor to take out stitches. It was not something that necessary, so I agreed.
My daughter also brought food and other items to put me up to snuff in being prepared, and morning and night she calls to check in on me — even giving me an easy-to-use thermometer.
°°°
Cheerleader Arlette Montano called me the day after the scheduled surgery to see if I was OK, and I had to tell her that I did not have the surgery. She offered to pick up items I might need. Annette Salim, a past student of mine and active in the Harvest Holidays organization, has called twice to see if I needed anything.
Then I got a call from David Feliscian, which I thought might be in regard to the Cesar Chavez varsity baseball team for which he is the head coach. No, he and Debbie Rafal had called to see if I needed anything picked up, even though they live in Bakersfield. Very thoughtful of both my former students.
°°°
Before City Hall closed, I copied down from an agenda a plan for a project intersection improvement and traffic signal to be installed at SR-155 and Lexington Street.
°°°
Delano Youth Foundation at its last meeting, that I did not attend, voted to fund summer league boys and girls basketball teams and football passing league teams at the three local public high schools, but I suspect there are no such activities this summer.
Foundation director Joan Collins also informed me that at the next Youth Foundation meeting, likely to take place in August, her husband, Stu, a longtime treasurer for the organization, will officially turn over all the books and retire from the group — something he did last fall before changing course to help out the Foundation.
The departure of Stu and Joan means that the Youth Foundation has about three openings for directors, so anyone interested in being elected to the board should contact Joan, Stu, President David Amaya or myself.
°°°
One of the major honors a junior student can attain is being selected to attend California Boys State or Girls State. I know there were Girls Staters chosen. Not sure about Boys State. Under the current restrictions, I cannot see either state program taking place this summer.
°°°
The Californian sports pages are often just one page or maybe two, but there is nothing to report in the sports world.
I am hopeful that some local athletes will be recognized when and if The Californian announces its winter sports All Area teams — for boys and girls basketball, wrestling and boys and girls soccer.
There will be no All-Area picks for spring sports because those sports were cut short by the coronavirus situation before the sports even got into the main part of their seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.