DELANO RAMBLINGS: The November election is just around the corner

DELANO — The November elections have three major races for local residents.
Contesting for two positions on the Delano City Council are current Mayor Bryan Osorio, finishing his first term, and longtime Councilwoman Liz Morris.
Also vying for those two spots will be Mario Nunez, retired Delano policeman, and Claribel Gutierrez, president of Harvest Holidays and Delano Kiwanis Club ... Both were heavily involved with leading the drive to feed the local homeless during the pandemic.
Seeking re-election in the Delano Joint Union High School District are Lionel Reyna, Art Armendariz and Eloise Carrillo.
First-time candidates for the high school board are Valerie Gorospe and Nan McBride.
Seeking re-election in the Delano Union School District are incumbents Efrain Rodriguez, Irene Martinez and Ramon Cardenas. Also seeking one of the three posts is Ignacio Avila. ...
Because of the success of a spring takeout lunch event, Delano Youth Foundation has tentatively scheduled for Nov. 10, a similar event from the parking lot of the Delano Elks Lodge.
Foundation directors at their first meeting of the new school year also determined that they should resume the annual Delano Sports Dinner in late winter or early spring.
Director Joey Velasquez volunteered to check with possible speakers for the event, especially a Kern County woman athlete playing professional basketball.
Committee agreement was reached on a slight increase in yearly dues which would become effective with the next calendar year.
It was agreed by directors that a Delano Youth Foundation sign be purchased for use at foundation events. David Amaya, foundation president, is starting up a social media page for the organization. Gina Lopez is creating an official email account.
It was also suggested that the most recent scholarship winners and/or members of a Little League team sponsored by a Youth Foundation donation ride on a float in the Harvest Holidays parade Oct. 8.
The next Youth Foundation meeting is scheduled Sept 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. …
The Delano Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Street Fair on Main Street on Oct. 6, in conjunction with the weekend Harvest Holidays.
The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on a section of Main still to be determined. Some type of music will be part of the event.
Individuals or groups interested in taking part with booths may call the Chamber of Commerce's office, 661-725-2518.
The chamber’s installation event was delayed from late August to Sept. 1. ...
The 77th Delano Harvest Holidays fall celebration begins with the annual Tiny Tots program Sept. 17. The site for the program, which is headed by director April Gonzalez, will be the Delano Heritage Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will be asked for a donation at the park gate.
The directors of Harvest Holidays decided at an August meeting to approach the Delano City Council at its Sept. 6 meeting to seek some help from the city to co-sponsor or in some way to reduce the charge for the Harvest Holidays' Oct. 8 Grand Parade.
Due to the pandemic, the event has sponsored a “caravan” the past two years rather than a parade.
The festival board was prepared to pay a $75 parade permit fee and the cost of police security on the parade route as required before the pandemic. A surprise, however, was the city’s charge of nearly $1,400 for a parade permit.
The Delano Lions Club has moved its meeting date to the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the meeting room of the General.
Mary Gutierrez is president of the local Lions, aided by Jordan Davis, vice-president; Claribel Gutierrez, secretary; and Barbara Mejia, treasurer.
People wishing to join the group may appear at a meeting or contact tail twister Helen Moreno at 661-725-1195. ...
A public hearing on Monday is planned for the Delano Union School District.
The hearing will be to consider a resolution regarding the sufficiency of instructional materials in core areas of reading/language arts, math, science and history/social science. …
Sealed bids for the Bakersfield College's regenerative garden project for the Delano campus were to be opened on Sept. 1. ...
Gas prices in the last month or so have “dipped” from approximately $6 to around $5 and now to the $4-plus area.
I still recall that the day President Joe Biden was inaugurated that price of a gallon of gas for me was $2.73 for some nine months before spiking by six cents on the day of the inauguration.
Now a year and a half later we are all supposed to be happy that price of gasoline is dropping — even though it is still about $2 higher than it was a year and a half ago. ...
The Cesar Chavez High girls tennis team won the South Sequoia League last year, and veteran coach Frank Garay says this fall the team returns four players.
Delano High has had to delay the start of its season with cancellations as the team tries to attract enough players to field a team. Delano High has not had a team for two seasons, one year because of COVID and last fall due to the lack of a coach.
Compounding the local problem for coaches has been that school courts have been locked up during the pandemic except when school team practices are held. The city has three or four courts at Jefferson Park, but I am unsure if they have opened.
Youngsters can go out on their own and practice basketball with a hoop or baseball with a bat and ball, but a court is needed for tennis unless a youngster only wants to pound the ball against the garage!
