DELANO RAMBLINGS: Thanksgiving Luncheon plans to serve 1,500 plates of food

Spearheaded by Anthony Martinez, owner of Tony’s Firehouse Grill in Delano, the third annual Delano Community Thanksgiving Luncheon will take place Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with more than 100 volunteers busy serving some 1,500 takeout plates or until food runs out.
Last year plans were to cook for 1,000 people, but by the time serving was completed, that number reached 1,500.
Those who plan to pick up the containers are reminded that they must enter from Glenwood Street and may turn off Cecil Avenue on Glenwood to reach the lineup area. County Line Road next to Firehouse Grill will be open only for exiting the area.
A limit of four meals per vehicle will be in effect this year.
Persons still wishing to volunteer, who must be 18 or over, may contact event coordinator Art Armendariz, 661-586-2001, or Claribel Gutierrez, 661-778-3265.
Martinez has purchased 80 turkeys, and cooking will begin before daylight. Volunteers will start at 8 a.m. to shred the turkeys.
The menu also includes green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, and pumpkin pie plus bottled water.
Joining with Martinez, who with Dalip Singh three years ago agreed that the event should be restarted after a three-year interruption, are Delano Harvest Holidays, Soroptimist Club of Delano, Delano Chamber of Commerce, DADD, city of Delano, Kiwanis Club, Delano Union School District, Delano Joint Union High School District, Delano Community Alliance, Adventist Health of Delano, and District 4 Supervisor David Couch’s office. Other sponsors are Pantomine Kyx DJ and Delano Life.
The event was started in 1986 by the late Tony Martinez, father to Anthony, and Dalip Singh and continued for 30 years before a 3-year hiatus.
At last report donations for rolls and bottled water were still being accepted. Persons who wished to simply donate may make checks payable to Community Connections, 1843 Norwalk St., Delano, or to Delano Community Alliance. Checks or cash may also be left off at Tony’s Firehouse Grill. Donated funds should indicate for Thanksgiving luncheon.
The two school districts are donating food, Community Alliance is donating the pies, and Century 21 Jordan-Link, Adventist Health Delano and Clinica Sierra Vista are all donating bags.
Committee members include Armendariz, Gutierrez, Sunshine Hernandez, Pastor David Vivas, Rafael Silva, Art Medina, Gilbert Martinez, Roy Castillo, Paul Arjona, Steve Kinsey, Dorsey Driggs, Matthew Cauthron and Frank Wooldridge.
Oh yes, those working will be wearing masks and helpers can always be used in serving and especially in cleanup.
°°°
The Toys for Tots event in Delano and McFarland, sponsored by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, is hoping to equal or surpass last year’s 6,000 toys donated to area youth.
Alex Grijalva for the Reserves is a longtime leader in the area collection of toys and cash to buy toys.
For families wishing to receive items prior to Christmas, they must complete an application completed by a supervisor, case worker or school representative.
Parents must also sign the form to indicate they have not applied to another agency to receive toys from the Toys for Tots program. The paper is also to be signed by the agency or school receiving the application.
Pickup of toys will be Friday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at Delano’s La Vina Middle School, 1331 Browning Road, and from 4 to 6 p.m. at McFarland’s Browning Road STEAM Academy, 410 E. Perkins.
Toy donations and/or cash to purchase items are requested by early December so that they can be processed prior to the day of distribution.
Adriana Salinas, coordinator for the massive collection, reports the mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys to distribute to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.
“This message of hope to less fortunate youngsters will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens,” said Salinas.
A form sent to many agencies and individuals asks for support in sponsoring a box at a business, donating two toys or providing a donation to the Toys for Tots Foundation.
To learn more about the event or to ask questions, Salinas may be reached via email at adrianalmft@gmail.com or by phone at 661-203-3377.
°°°
The deadline for submitting registration for Delano’s 2021 Christmas Parade is Friday, Dec. 3. The downtown parade following the theme “Miracle on Main Street” will take place Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m.
Entry fee is $50 for Chamber of Commerce members, $75 for non-members, and $100 for political entries.
There is no fee for schools, the military or nonprofit or religious groups.
Categories are band, dance/drill team/cheer; commercial floats; floats, youth, non-profit, civic; decorated vehicle; and other.
Applications are available at the Delano Chamber of Commerce, 931 High St., Delano, CA, 93215, and must be returned there or by email to info@delanochamberofcommerce.org. Questions may be directed to 661-725-2518 during business hours.
°°°
Lighting and decorating of buildings and the area at Heritage Park at Garces Highway and Lexington Street intersection will take place Saturday, Nov. 27, starting at 9 a.m.
Volunteers are requested to join the Delano Historical Society, Kiwanis Club of Delano, Kiwanis-sponsored Key Clubs from Delano, Wonderful Prep Academy, and Robert F. Kennedy High School in putting up artificial trees and lights at Heritage Park.
Volunteers are advised to wear appropriate clothing and shoes for outdoor work. They also may bring a hammer and nails.
A choice of a building or area to decorate may be made on a first-come, first-serve basis by contacting Alma at 725-6730.
°°°
The Robert F. Kennedy band and color guard at Mission Viejo on Nov. 13 qualified among the top five of some 30 competing schools for the state finals today (Nov. 20), at Los Angeles Harbor.
In addition to third in the state at Mission Viejo, RFK also placed first in auxiliary.
The Kennedy musicians had won sweepstakes at the Orange Cove band review to qualify for the Nov. 13 state semi-finals.
