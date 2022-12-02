DELANO RAMBLINGS: Thanksgiving lunch serves more than 1,500

Anthony Martinez of Delano’s Tony’s Firehouse Grill and a citizens committee headed by Art Armendariz were delighted on Thanksgiving Day that the 4th annual Delano Community Happy Thanksgiving luncheon met its goal of serving 1,500 people — and probably more.
Most of the drive-up vehicles had already left the long line of vehicles an hour into the drive-thru serving, but still more came after 11 a.m., but were short only the pumpkin pies.
The takeout cartons were filled so much that a second meal from each carton should have been possible.
Those helping in cooking, serving, hauling and greeting vehicles numbered about 100 people, said Armendariz, as volunteer Claribel Gutierrez had no problem in gathering help. Gutierrez also arranges for delivery to the homeless population of the area and to elder care facilities.
Originally begun years and years ago under the direction of two late community leaders — Tony Martinez and Dalip Singh — the revival came shortly after the community mourned the death of Martinez.
His son, Anthony, with help from the then still-alive Singh, met at the funeral and agreed a revival would be a great idea.
A dozen sponsors included the Delano high school and elementary school districts, which provided a particular part of the menu and staff members. Local organizations also chip in.
I had to say hello to a gentleman from Bakersfield who came to help at the first revived luncheon and has returned each Thanksgiving since then to help. I was able to speak briefly to Councilman (and Veterans Day Parade chairman) Joe Alindajao to ask (and he said yes) if he could provide me with winners in the parade categories.
Then I saw longtime community leader (and former school newspaper student of mine) Steve Kinsey. He said he would provide information on the Kiwanis Club’s Heritage Park Halloween school visits but it would be awhile before results of the Kiwanis essay contest would be available.
Kinsey also told me of the upcoming decorating of Heritage Park and said the park’s lit-up scene will be open to the public from noon to 8 p.m. on Dec. 17.
I gave a tiny bit of help to seeing that vehicles were given bottled water. In that area were Sunshine Hernandez, who operates the local Chamber of Commerce office, and Eleazar Robles, a two-time All Area football tackle for Delano years back. Robles and I, of course, spent most of our talking time about football.
The working group included three City Council members and the newly elected state Assembly member who has her roots in Delano.
The Pledge of Allegiance, messages of ministers Dan Madriaga and David Vivas, and singing of a patriotic song inside Tony’s Firehouse Grill started the morning — except for the several cooks who had been at the premises for hours before the 9 a.m. serving start.
Saying hi to old friends, making new friends, and carrying out tasks in the serving process made it a day for all to remember.
•••
For the Delano High School Class of 1973 reunion, a Facebook chat group has been set up, reports Steve Laird, who along with Ray Mascarinas is seeking to learn of interest in a reunion and then setting a date for an event probably in the spring before the hot weather sets in.
Class members may go online to DelanoHighClassof1973-50yearreunion.
To be included, said Steve, is expression of interest in a reunion and then later on registration and details about a reunion.
•••
Thanks to Mr. Magana, local Rite Aid store manager, I was able to arrange to get the Moderna vaccine booster shot at the McFarland Rite Aid store.
He suggested I stick to Moderna, which is not carried at the Delano store. I had a previous second booster shot last May and was eligible for another booster.
•••
Cesar Chavez High School's students may go online to order a 2023 school yearbook. It might be easier to go to room 60 at CCHS to arrange purchase with adviser Rosemarie Dao.
Leading the Chavez yearbook staff are Jasmine Robles, editor-in-chief; Alanna Caldwell, copy editor; Princess Dela Cruz, photo editor; Mayam Mejia, business manager; and Jacob Ordonez, equipment manager.
•••
Joe Alindajao, chairperson of Delano’s first-ever Veterans Day parade, estimated about 1,000 lined the parade route. I am sure that number will grow in future years.
•••
Delano High sent an officers team and a novice team to a Future Farmers of America competition at Bakersfield College for opening and closing ceremonies.
The Delano officers team was composed of Grace and Lindsey Elliott, Nathaniel Carrillo and Julissa Hernandez.
•••
Christmas is a season of giving, and everyone can get into the spirit by sending the $30 2023 membership fee to Delano Youth Foundation, PO Box 135, Delano, CA 93216.
This is also a reminder to me that the Youth Foundation December meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Delano Elks Lodge.
Directors already will be getting busy and learn if a date in early 2023 will be set for a return to the Delano Sports Dinner, which did not take place during the pandemic.
The sit-down event, which had taken place annually from the early 1960s up until the pandemic, features a speaker, announcement of the Person of the Year, and an array of items in a raffle.
•••
In recent months when I stop by Fil Bake Shop for lumpia and or pan de sol, I have spotted a big sign touting El Toro Loco Market and Pharmacy at the site of the old Stardust Bowling Alley.
The store’s parking lot has been paved, but building of the store has not begun.
Fast Freeze in the old Kong’s Restaurant building has opened, and I see that crews are digging in the parking lot to have tanks below ground for the gas pumps and convenience store on the north side of Fast Freeze.
By the time this Ramblings column appears, Popeyes at Cecil Avenue and Princeton may already be open.
•••
With the first meeting of January on Jan. 9, asking for local volunteers to join the organization, the board of Delano Harvest Holidays will gather Dec. 12 for a potluck and gift exchange to close down 2022.
President Claribel Gutierrez and Harvest directors must start all over in planning the September of 2023 festival.
Dates have already been set by the board, but next up is selecting a theme and grand marshal.
