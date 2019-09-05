Delano’s 74th annual Harvest Holidays festival is focused on Oct. 5, but two events are carded before then.
The annual Tiny Tots is Sept. 14 at the Delano Elks Club and the Queen’s Scholarship Pageant is Sept. 21 at the Delano High School auditorium.
About 30 youngsters have already been signed up for Tiny Tots, said chairperson April Gonzales. She plans to “cap” the event at 60.
For youngsters ages 3 and 4, there will be a group talent performed and a Dutch and Dutchess selected.
For ages 5 and 6, each participant will perform a talent with a Prince and Princess selected.
For ages 7 and 8, there will also be an individual talent and selection of a King and Queen.
One contestant will be chosen as the Heart of Gold winner for collecting the most items to be donated to local homeless people. All Tiny Tot participants will receive candy bags and take part in the annual Kiddie Parade and the top six will be in the Grand Parade.
Doors at the Elks Club will open at 10:30 a.m. with the event starting time to be 11 a.m. Charge is $3 for adults, $1 for youngsters 12 and under or $3 worth of school supplies. The supplies will be distributed to the classrooms of the King and Queen.
Popcorn and other basic snacks will be on sale. Gonzales reported that seating is limited.
°°°
For the 74th annual Queen Scholarship program, the doors at the Delano High auditorium will open at 5 p.m. Sept. 21 with the show to start at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $7 pre-sale from the six candidates and at the Chamber of Commerce office or $10 at the door.
For additional information on the show, persons may call 661-205-3532.
Three of the six candidates are being profiled in this column:
Isabel Lara Garcia, a daughter of Isaac and Ana Garcia, is a McFarland High School senior, who has gained certificates of achievement in ninth grade English and agricultural earth science, Career Technical Education Student of the Month for welding, Future Farmers of America member and member of the school choir, her church choir and the high school band. After high school she plans to attend Fresno State in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree and then a master’s degree in agricultural business.
Megan Reyna, daughter of Lionel and Melissa Reyna, is a Robert F. Kennedy High School senior, who has earned the Superintendent’s Award, serves as senior class president, was chosen to the Honor Court of Mock Trial, selected top freshman, named Delano’s Distinguished Young Woman,danced for nine years and was team best defensive player for softball. She plans to obtain a degree in psychology and criminal justice in college to prepare for a career as a district attorney.
Jessica Chavez, daughter of Victor and Patricia Chavez, is a Robert F. Kennedy High School senior. She has achieved honor roll each semester, is student body president and was second alternate in Delano’s Distinguished Young Woman and self-expression winner in that event.
She also has competed in basketball, volleyball, softball, track and field and tennis. Jessica has also coached young children in various sports. After high school she plans to attend University of California Berkeley to pursue a career as a veterinarian surgeon.
°°°
Dia De La Familia is being presented by the California Farmworkers Foundation on Sept. 8 at Cecil Avenue Park. There will be musical entertainment from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
°°°
Eleven local people are to be inducted into the Hall of Fame established by the Delano Union School District. The group is to be honored on Sept. 20 with an evening event at Pioneer School. Tickets for $15 each are available at the school district office.
Contenders include the late businessmen Andrew and Joe Escalona; elementary school teacher Simona Forsythe; past administrators in local elementary schools Norman and Dottie Hefner; elementary school music instructor Brenda Perry Reed; Frank Herrera Jr., a longtime elementary school board member; Steve Kinsey, past city councilman and leader in Kiwanis, Harvest Holidays and other community activities; Elizabeth (Liz) Morris, city councilwoman and active in all three major community festivals; Gilbert Martinez Jr., retired city employee who has been active in youth wrestling and the Delano Youth Foundation; and the late Freddie Smith Jr., a Delano High graduate and later director of the district’s transportation system.
°°°
I have been negligent in reporting the deaths of many of the community’s well-known citizens.
Felix Arroyo, Delano High class of 1955, whose parents were active in the community, died at his home in Northern California in the spring. Locally a special celebration of his life took place at Perko’s.
Earl Blevins was a classmate of mine, class of 1954, at Delano High.
When Cameron Paulden, an all-county tackle for Delano football, was posthumously inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015, Ruth Paulden was present. She was married twice after Cameron’s death but wanted to and did attend the Hall of Fame dinner to recognize her first husband.
Her recent obituary in The Bakersfield Californian noted that she met her first love when they were freshmen at Delano High and they married in 1954.
More than a month ago was the death of Butch Wyrick. From friends I learned that more than a hundred of his longtime friends and relatives were present for his services.
°°°
At the recent Delano Joint Union High School District school board meeting, several hires were approved by the board.
Coaching positions filled for Robert F. Kennedy High were Luis Quintanar, head varsity boys basketball; Gabriel Pesina Jr., head JV boys basketball; Jesus Leyva, head freshman boys basketball; Richard Tapia, volunteer freshman boys basketball; Margarita Gonzalez, head JV girls basketball; Mike Picar, JV girls basketball volunteer; Gilbert Hernandez, varsity girls basketball volunteer; Joel Roman, head varsity boys soccer; Martin Perales, head JV boys soccer; Natalie Banuelos, head varsity girls tennis; Mark Booc, head JV girls tennis; Angel Villalobos, head girls golf; Natalie Fragoso, cheerleading advisor; Celeste Carcha, assistant cheerleading; Andy Martin Del Campo, volunteer frosh football; Saturivial Baldelomar, volunteer varsity volleyball; Miguel Sanchez, head varsity wrestling; and Ivan Sanchez, volunteer varsity wrestling.
Approved was a tentative agreement between the district and Teachers Association for a 3 percent salary increase and 1 percent on Appendix A of the salary schedule bonus.
Kristian Bornales was approved as a science and chemistry teacher at Delano High and Elizabeth Giuntoli as an English single subject teacher.
Coaches approved for Delano High were Shauna Gravelle, head girls golf coach; Aviel Menchaca, volunteer JV football coach; Daniel Bermudez, head JV boys basketball coach; and Rita Banks, head freshman girls’ basketball coach.
°°°
My daughter, Renee Carson, is a sixth grade instructor in Porterville and recently with her class went to the SCICON camp for four days.
She said she met several teachers there from Delano schools, including Mary Ann Scott, an Almond Tree teacher who was a cheerleader when I advised at Delano High.
