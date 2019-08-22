The Soroptimist Club of Delano is sponsoring its 25th annual golf tournament in September to launch its school year activities as the club celebrates its 70th anniversary in Delano.
Barbara Kulukjian, president of the Delano club, in announcing the fall fundraiser, declared, “Times have sure changed. Much more casual now, but still full of energy and still supporting our community, students and women.”
Golf tournament chairman Mrs. Bonnie Armendariz reports the event will be on Sept. 23 at the Stockdale Country Club, 7001 Stockdale Hwy. in Bakersfield, with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. She said players will have time to “browse amazing raffle prizes before teeing off at 8:30 a.m.”
After the tournament, players and sponsors will be served lunch during the announcement of winners and awards. The tournament will feature a Soroptimist 70th anniversary challenge with an opportunity to win $100.
The Delano club over the past 10 years has given more than $100,000 to recipients in Delano, Bakersfield, surrounding communities and around the world.
The tournament is one of several fundraisers which provide scholarships for students, purchase books for libraries, make donations to local sports teams and help the needy with food, housing and clothes.
The club, which its address is PO Box 334, Delano, CA 93216, is seeking tournament players, sponsorships, and product donations.
Checks payable to Soroptimist of Delano may be mailed to the club. Email is sidelano@soroptimist.net.
Teams may enter by group or organization. The charge is $125 per player or $500 for a team of four. The charge includes green fees, range balls, a cart, tee prizes and lunch.
Cash prizes will go to the first-place team, hole-in-one, longest drive and closest to the pin for male and female.
The deadline was Aug. 16 for early birds and the registration is due Sept. 20 for early birds.
At Delano City Council’s meeting Aug. 5, where a 4-1 council vote made Delano a sanctuary city, most of the speakers were young people favoring sanctuary status with a few older speakers opposing the decision.
Most speakers agreed that education for undocumented people was important and should be provided by the city. It was interesting to hear the “education” was to know how not to open the door when a law agency came, how to seek resources to oppose or skirt the law—nothing I heard said the city would help illegal immigrants to take citizenship classes or to follow a process to become citizens. There was mention that becoming a citizen was taking several years—which has been the case for many years, which makes me wonder why concern has not been voiced in the past.
Three of the voters for sanctuary city status also said they had met with supporters of that plan and had “great food” and several people “picked up” on that remark which would be a violation of the Brown Act—three or four council members together and not at a regularly called meeting.
Delano High’s class of 1974 is planning its 45th reunion on Sept. 21 at the Morro Bay Golf Course, 201 State Park Road in Morro Bay, from 5 to 10 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres, no host bar, buffet dinner and dancing.
Class members may confirm attendance at dhstigers74@gmail.com or mail RSVP to DHS Tigers ’74, 2512 Oak View Court in Bakersfield, CA 93311.
Aug. 1 was the deadline for early purchases, so now the charge is $65 per person. There will be no tickets sold at the door.
For accommodations, persons may inquire at the Inn at Morro Bay, Blue Sail Inn, Bay Pines RV Park or Morro Bay State Park.
Anyone with questions may call Steve Kinsey, (661) 474-0400.
Athletic department personnel, cheerleaders and dance team members were among representatives of Cal State Bakersfield who were in Delano on Aug. 4 during a three-city Kern County tour by a special CSUB Roadrunner bus.
An anonymous donor arranged for all the free pizza and beverages served to locals and Cal Staters during the CSUB Caravan stop-over at Tony’s Grill on County Line Road.
One of the speakers was CSUB women’s basketball coach Greg McCall, who noted that he and Delanoan John Zaninovich were both Hall of Famers at Reedley JC. John and his late wife Janice were involved in promoting CSUB since its start. I also met John’s daughter, Katie, who was present, and I was reminded that she was business manager of the school newspaper during her days at Delano High.
I did recognize Cal State dance team members Aubree Lou Gonzales, Lupita Reyes and Ashley Tenorio, all from Delano, but there are other Delanoans on the team whom I do not know by sight.
Mario Lopez, a Roadrunner baseball player by way of Cesar Chavez High and Cuesta JC, also addressed the gathering of more than 100 people.
The Delanoans whom I did know included Chamber of Commerce lady Janet Rabanal and husband Hubert (the first Delano basketball player to compete at Cal State), Henry and Rachel Mendoza, Jaime and Ruth Mendoza, Richard Matus, Nick and Al Zaninovich, Chris Rivas, Dan Jimenez, Chio Gonzales, Delano City Councilwoman Grace Vallejo, Marko Zaninovich, Rick Chavez, high school board member and representative for Supervisor Couch Art Armendariz, Richard and Susie Torrez and daughter Andrea, Mario and Gina Lopez, Arnold Morrison, Suzanne Villaruz, Arleen Villaruz and Carlos Salcedo. There were more, but I could not see through the crowd to note all whom I should have known.
Host was Anthony Martinez Jr., of Tony’s Grill and between him and Art, I learned that the pair were to meet with Mr. Singh, the retired Delano car dealer, on Aug. 15 to begin planning for a renewal of Delano’s annual free Thanksgiving dinner which has not taken place for about the last three years.
Singh and the late Anthony Martinez Sr., had launched the dinner years and years ago. Now the trio of leaders are looking to renew the event but are seeking volunteer help and donations. Persons wishing to take part should leave word at the Delano Chamber of Commerce, 725-2518.
I asked Art, a high school board member, about the students who requested that the high school district’s one-year sit-out period from athletics for students who transfer within the district.
Art said the Aug. 20 school board meeting would allow a hearing period for persons who wish to speak, limiting individuals to three minutes each. Athletic directors at the three high schools will also have an opportunity to speak. The board will listen to the presentations but will not announce a decision that night, said Armendariz.
The local athletic season kicks off Friday with the JV and varsity football games (freshmen play Aug. 22) at Delano High’s Gene Beck Stadium.
The schools met in football in the early 2000s but had not met in a regular game for several years before Delano played at Chavez to open the last season. Last fall Delano took an early lead, Chavez tied the score, and it appeared the game would end in a tie before on the game’s last play when Delano used a trick play for a 60-yard pass and run TD for a 26-20 DHS win. That comeback will certainly be in the pre-game message for Chavez coach Jesse Ortega, who by the way is a Delano High graduate.
