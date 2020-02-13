The 10th annual Crab Feed sponsored by the Delano Chamber of Commerce will take place 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Hyatt Place.
The event offers “all you can eat crab,” chicken, pasta and salad.
Silent and live auctions are set with a no-host bar and music.
Any who has questions or needs to purchase tickets may call Ginda Adkins at the Chamber, 586-2391.
°°°
Ginda is also a contact for the purchase of $15 tickets to attend the 56th annual Delano Sports Dinner, which is slated for Feb. 29 at the Delano Elks Club.
All funds from the dinner and the annual $25 membership fees go to the Youth Foundation’s more than a dozen projects for local youth.
Robert F. Kennedy head football coach Mario Millan will be the chief speaker. A Person of the Year and two special award winners will be revealed at the dinner.
The committee voted for its award recipients at its last meeting. The next meeting is on Presidents Day at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Elks Club.
°°°
Football awards at Delano High School were presented at an evening recognition on Jan. 21 in the school cafeteria.
At the varsity football level, Sergio Garcia was recognized as the Offensive Player of the Year, Fernando Rivera as the Defensive Player of the Year, Fernando Coyotl and Nayran Paez as recipients of the Coach’s Award, Arturo Gonzalez as Lineman of the Year and Chris Permejo as winner of the Osbaldo Orozco award.
At the JV level, Andrew Carrasco was the MVP, Alexis Cervantes was the Offensive Player of the Year, Francisco Heredia was the Defensive Player of the Year and Anthony Mojarro was the recipient of the Coach’s Award.
For the frosh team, George “JJ” Inguito was the MVP, Marlen West was the Offensive Player of the Year, Rolando Acuna was the Defensive Player of the Year and Manuel Madrigal was the Coach’s Award recipient.
°°°
Thank goodness the long-empty site left behind by Factory 2U on Cecil Avenue will be filled by Emmanuel’s Furniture moving from its Main Street location.
The new Emmanuel’s site should provide much more parking as well as access for delivery of furniture.
°°°
A cheer camp for ages 4 through 13 is being offered by the Delano parks and recreation department.
Feb. 28 is deadline for entering the program, which is to start March 3 and take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p..m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the 11th Avenue Community Center.
People may register for a $30 fee at the 925 Ellington St. Community Center building.
°°°
A boys and girls Tigerball program for ages 7 through 9 has a fee of $30. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. March 13. For registration people must have a birth certificate.
°°°
Games at the Cesar Chavez ball field will be played from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting April 7.
Free tennis lessons are being offered each Saturday at the Jefferson tennis courts, located at 502 Jefferson St.
The first session for ages 18 and older is from 9 to 10 a.m.; for ages 13 to 17 is 10 to 11 a.m.; and for ages 8 to 12 is from 11 a.m. to noon. David Garo, who has 12 years of experience, is the tennis instructor.
The Wonderful Company is making the free lessons available.
°°°
The Delano Public Library has a new librarian this year: Lauren Morrison.
Library hours at the 10th Avenue and Jefferson Street location are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, plus 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Besides a myriad of books which may be viewed or checked out, the library will make copies for 15 cents a page, and faxes may be purchased or library users will be shown how to use their phones to fax.
There are 13 computers available to the public at no charge plus Wifi.
Some old Delano High yearbooks are also available at the library for reference.
The new librarian is considering re-starting the Friends of the Delano Library or a similar group as the past leadership phased out the group in the fall.
Donations of books and funds generated by the Friends helped to sponsor library events.
Those interested in a new organization should call the library at 661-725-1078.
°°°
Coaches for Cesar E. Chavez High School have been approved by the school board. They are Tony Zarate, head JV baseball coach; Brayan Gonzalez, assistant track and field coach; Gabriel Salcedo, volunteer assistant varsity wrestling; and Christian Sanchez, volunteer assistant varsity baseball.
Coaches approved for Robert F. Kennedy High were Jacob Fragoso, head varsity baseball; Amador Orozco, assistant varsity baseball; and Joshua Mendoza, head JV baseball.
The board also approved Ruby Navarro as an English teacher at Delano High, Edward Gines as head boys tennis coach at Delano High and Roxanne Elliott as a volunteer chaperone at Delano High.
°°°
Ash Wednesday will be celebrated in many churches on Feb. 26.
°°°
My appointment at Dr. Yapley’s eye institute proved rewarding for me when I ran across three people who gave me story notes for this column.
I first recognized Lucy Rivas, who was speaking with her daughter in the waiting room, and she was commenting on an item in my column that she was reading.
When daughter Mary Ellen Perez recognized me, she reported that one of her sons, Guillermo Perez III, a former student of mine at Delano High and an early 1990s graduate, had gone on to San Diego University where he met his wife, and now he is a Navy lieutenant commander. He has served 14 years. He became a doctor three years ago and is considering retirement after 20 years and then taking another avenue in his medical work. Currently he is on the military medical staff at USHS in Maryland.
Seated right next to me was a lady, Linda (Delgado) Torres, who asked if I was Gary Girard, and of course I said yes. She was a 1982 graduate of Delano High and said that her sons, Juan and Humberto, had also attended DHS. She said that she was completing 36 years as a preschool teacher in Richgrove in March. She said she had missed an awards assembly at which she would have been recognized for 35 years, and now she has to reach 40 years to attain the next level.
Another waiting room acquaintance was Stella Siador, who said she was a 1986 graduate of Delano High. I’m unsure if she was a former student of mine or just had known of me at Delano High, but it is always interesting to learn that it truly is “a small world.”
°°°
Best of luck to Robert F. Kennedy cheerleaders and coaches Natalie Fragoso and Celeste Carcha as they head to the Anaheim convention Center for the United Spirit Association Nationals that will take place Friday and Saturday. They gained first place in all three categories in which they competed at Agoura High School back in early January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.