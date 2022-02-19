DELANO RAMBLINGS: ‘Tackling Cancer’ this year’s Relay for Life theme, set for April 23

“Tackling Cancer” is the theme of Delano’s Relay for Life planned Saturday, April 23, at the Delano High School parking lot along Cecil Avenue.
Registration of teams can take place at wwwrelayforlife.org/delanoca.
Survivors may register online or call 1-800-227-2345, ext. 4. Persons are advised to be sure they include the name of the event, the team they are joining and a shirt size for the call-in.
All hope club shirts for survivors will be mailed three weeks after registration. Early registration will guarantee receipt of shirts before the event.
There is music scheduled to be played as vehicles locate in the large parking lot. Some type of luminaria ceremony is also planned.
Individuals or teams may contact lead person Cheryl Hill.
Tryouts for Delano Music Memorial scholarships will probably take place near the end of this month or in early March, reports Arnold Morrison, advisor to the group.
Part of the problem, in addition to COVID, is mold that has been found at the First Assembly of God Church in rooms that have been used by candidates in the past.
It is individual competition only this year, said Morrison — not a concert as in years prior to the pandemic — and the only eligible participants are those in school grades 6 to 12.
Music Memorial’s program began in 1950, Morrison reported.
Delano’s three public high schools in PPAACC competitions this winter/spring have been active and done well. Delano High has been slow in progress because of the lack of availability for a facility for indoor practices.
In the first competition in which Robert F. Kennedy and Delano High took part in the percussion/drumline competition, there were eight schools in the Scholastic A division. Kennedy placed first and Delano second. Because of COVID, Cesar Chavez had to skip the first event.
Only Cesar Chavez from Delano was to take part in the event today (Feb. 19) at Frontier High.
Another program is scheduled March 5 at Golden Valley High School.
The day before Easter, Saturday, April 16, the Delano Kiwanis Club for the second year in a row will make an adaption to its longtime Easter egg hunt for local youth.
The “Eggvent” event will again take place at Memorial Park with a time yet to be announced.
Vehicles entering the park may pick up a bag of “goodies” limited to youth up to the fourth grade, and only those actually in a vehicle will receive the bag.
Last year there were about 1,000 bags distributed, but this year there will be 1,500 bags prepared.
One of the obituaries that I noticed recently was that of John Darwin Musto Jr.
If my memory serves me correctly, he played guard on the varsity football team at least one year I was in high school in the early 1950s, even though he was not very tall or bulky in stature.
He served in the Korean War and then returned to Delano to work for his family’s produce company before working in the produce section at several grocery stores. We often traded hellos when I would see him working at State Market.
The Athletic Hall of Fame committee of Delano High School is meeting late this month to make a final decision on the location for the Hall of Fame event that is scheduled Saturday, June 11. The high school district does not allow food events at school sites, and COVID forced cancellation of the event for the past two years.
Even after two years, the committee has been unable to make contact with an address or phone number for several of those chosen for induction. They are Ken Watkins, John Beck, Ray Mendoza, Tony Carbajal, Robert Markham and Jerry DeLa Rosa.
Someone with the address or phone number of the lost inductees may call Jerva Winn, 661-565-2355/661-565-5609.
Because of a rise in COVID, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in February, according to a directive from the diocese, returned to a drive-up Mass at the St. Mary’s School grounds.
Rev. Loji Pilones, pastor, now has announced that in March the services will be returned to the church.
Delano Joint Union High School District’s February holidays were Feb. 14 and 21.
On my Catholic calendar, Wednesday, March 2, is listed as Ash Wednesday with March 13 to be a Sunday when Daylight Savings Time requires clocks to be set forward one hour, which translates to one hour of lost sleep.
Saturday, Feb. 12, was the date of cheerleader tryouts for Delano High School, with all 26 candidates showing their best selves. Advisor/coach Sharena Gonder did an outstanding job of preparing the candidates.
The day for me was a reunion with Denise Rodriguez Ga, Alicia Caraveo Feliscian and Sharday Rodriguez, the three tryout judges and past cheerleaders who I had the good fortune to advise each for four years.
